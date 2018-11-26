Czech president meets Rivlin, says Israel is his second home

CZECH PRESIDENT Milos Zeman welcomes President Reuven Rivlin at Prague Castle.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN / GPO)
Israel has always nurtured a special fondness for the Czechs because of the military weapons they supplied during the War of Independence, and the training they provided for fledgling Israeli pilots.
Today the Czech Republic is one of Israel's closest allies in Europe. President Reuven Rivlin was mindful of this when he welcomed Czech President Milos Zeman to Jerusalem on Monday, calling him "a friend of the Jewish People and the State of Israel."
Rivlin thanked Zeman for the Czech Republic's growing friendship and cooperation.
"In the current situation our friendship is more important than ever," he said.
Zeman said he was intrigued by the Israeli president's idea of one state for two nations, but discounted Gaza as a state, saying "Hamas is a terrorist organization not a state."
The Czech president invited Rivlin who was in the Czech Republic three years ago to visit again and to regard it as his second home, just as Zeman regards Israel as his second home.
