David Ehrlich, author and owner of Tmol Shilshom, passed away

Ehrlich, who was born in Ramat Gan in 1959, is survived by his partner and their children, 12-year-old twins.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 22, 2020 23:50
Tmol Shilshom (photo credit: Courtesy)
Tmol Shilshom
(photo credit: Courtesy)
David Ehrlich, the owner of the beloved Jerusalem restaurant/literary cafe/bookstore Tmol Shilshom, passed away on Sunday evening in his sleep. 

He had not been ill and his death came as a shock to his family and friends. 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
חברים וחברות, לקוחות יקרים. בצער רב ובכאב גדול עלי לעדכן ולהודיע ששותפי היקר, חברי הטוב והמייסד של תמול שלשום, דוד ארליך נפטר הלילה. קשה לי לדבר עליו בלשון עבר. דוד היה איש רוח, אדם אוהב בריות בעל לב רחב. איש משפחה ואב למופת. הטוב שבו, הרעות והתקווה לעתיד טוב תמיד היו דרכו. עוד נשב כולנו ונדבר עליו ועל מי שהיה. ההלוויה תתקיים בחוג המשפחה על פי ההנחיות. על מועד השבעה נעדכן. יהיה זכרו ברוך. דן ומשפחת תמול שלשום. ‏Dear freinds. ‏With great sadness and inexplicable pain, I announce that my dear partner, close friend and founder of Tmol Shilshom, David Ehrlich passed away tonight. ‏It is hard for me to talk of him in the past tense. ‏The good in him, the love and hope for a better future always guided him. ‏The funeral will be for family members only. ‏We will update regarding the Shivah. ‏May his memory be blessed. ‏Dan and Tmol Shilshom family.
A post shared by Tmol Shilshom תמולשלשום (@tmolshilshom) on

Ehrlich, an author who wrote a number of books including a short-story collection called Who Will Die Last: Stories of Life in Israel, combined his passion for entertaining and fine dining with his love for literature when he opened the restaurant in 1994. Located in the Nahalat Shiv’a neighborhood in the center of town, Tmol Shilshom, which is named for a novel by S.Y. Agnon, quickly became a hub of the city’s cultural life. The quirky and welcoming eatery is the place to go in the capital to hear authors reading and discussing their work, as well as to enjoy a good meal. The poet Yehuda Amichai gave a reading at the restaurant’s opening and many acclaimed  Israeli authors frequented the place, including Amos Oz, A.B. Yehoshua and Batya Gur. Foreign writers such as Nadine Gordimer also made Tmol Shilshom a stop on their visits to Israel. 
With the charming, low-key Ehrlich at the helm, the restaurant became as vibrant and diverse as the city in which it is located, with literary lights rubbing shoulders with Orthodox couples on dates. 
Ehrlich, who was born in Ramat Gan in 1959, is survived by his partner and their children, 12-year-old twins.


