David Ehrlich, author and owner of Tmol Shilshom, passed away

He had not been ill and his death came as a shock to his family and friends.Ehrlich, an author who wrote a number of books including a short-story collection called Who Will Die Last: Stories of Life in Israel, combined his passion for entertaining and fine dining with his love for literature when he opened the restaurant in 1994. Located in the Nahalat Shiv’a neighborhood in the center of town, Tmol Shilshom, which is named for a novel by S.Y. Agnon, quickly became a hub of the city’s cultural life. The quirky and welcoming eatery is the place to go in the capital to hear authors reading and discussing their work, as well as to enjoy a good meal. The poet Yehuda Amichai gave a reading at the restaurant’s opening and many acclaimed Israeli authors frequented the place, including Amos Oz, A.B. Yehoshua and Batya Gur. Foreign writers such as Nadine Gordimer also made Tmol Shilshom a stop on their visits to Israel.