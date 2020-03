David Ehrlich, author and owner of Tmol Shilshom, passed away

With the charming, low-key Ehrlich at the helm, the restaurant became as vibrant and diverse as the city in which it is located, with literary lights rubbing shoulders with Orthodox couples on dates.

Ehrlich, who was born in Ramat Gan in 1959, is survived by his partner and their children, 12-year-old twins.

David Ehrlich, the owner of the beloved Jerusalem restaurant/literary cafe/bookstore Tmol Shilshom, passed away on Sunday evening in his sleep.