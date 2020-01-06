Defense minister visits Jordan Valley after annexation committee meets

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett promised to demolish all illegally built Palestinian structures and increase settlement building as he toured the Jordan Valley a day after the Sovereignty Committee met.“I am not at the United Nations,” Bennett said, in am apparent dig at the UN’s persistent declaration that Israel settlement activity is illegal under Israeli law. Israel and the US have rejected such claims. On Sunday, the inter-departmental Sovereignty Committee, made up of representatives from the Foreign Ministry, the IDF and its Civil Administration and the National Security Council, held its first formal meeting.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu created the committee to begin planning for the application of sovereignty over settlements in the Jordan Valley and in Megilot region of the Dead Sea. Such application can not be done by an interim government and must wait until a new government is formed.Bennett, who heads the New Right Party, is to the right of Netanyahu’s Likud Party. He has long been a supporter of the application of sovereignty to Area C of the West Bank.“I have a policy of full supporting the settlements,” Bennett said. Bennett was accompanied by YESHA Council head David El Hayani, who also heads the Jordan Valley Regional Council. He also met with over half-a-dozen settler leaders. Bennett’s visit was closed to the media, but a short statement from his visit was released by the YESHA Council.“As Defense minister I have a clear position on settlement expansion in Judea and Samaria in the fast, best and powerful way possible,” Bennett said.Bennett referred to the right-wing contention that the Palestinians are building in Area C, to change facts on the ground, so that they can solidify their hold and the territory and prevent the region’s inclusion into Israel’s final borders. The Palestinians Authority holds that all of Area C should be part of the finals borders of its future state.The Civil Administration, which is in charge of Israeli and Palestinian civilian life in Area C, hands out very few Palestinian building permits and most such construction in that area is illegal.Bennett swore to remove all illegal Palestinian building. Palestinian construction in Area C “is politicized building, aimed at acquiring as much of our land as possible,” he said.“Our objective is to build and strengthen Area C as much as possible,” Bennett said.