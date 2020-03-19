The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘Don’t go to synagogue on Shabbat’ says Tzohar due to coronavirus

Chief Rabbi Yosef however rules synagogues which can guarantee prayer services do not exceed 10 people can remain open, says those waiting for test results should leave phone on over Shabbat.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 19, 2020 19:35
Jewish men wearing prayer shawls perform morning prayers in a courtyard of a synagogue in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish men wearing prayer shawls perform morning prayers in a courtyard of a synagogue in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Tzohar rabbinical association of religious-Zionist rabbis has called on the religious public not to attend synagogue over Shabbat out of fear of further spreading the coronavirus disease.
The organization noted that other rabbinical associations outside of Israel have issued similar instructions, saying that the continued gathering of worshippers in synagogues could lead to hundreds of deaths.  
Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef ruled however that large synagogues should be closed, as should synagogues in hospitals, but that synagogues where the management can keep control of the worshippers and ensure that there are only ten people in a room at a time can be kept open.
The Tzohar association noted that many aspects of prayer on Shabbat require prayer participants to be in close proximity to one another which would contravene Health Ministry guidelines. 
“How can one be expected to read the Torah alongside someone who is called up to the Torah and still stand two meters apart?” asked the Tzohar rabbis in a statement to the press.
“And is it really realistic to expect that no one will get close to the person next to them throughout the entire service? The reality is that many places tried to achieve these levels of separation over the past few days but were not successful.”
Tzohar noted that rabbinates in the UK and Switzerland, as well as many rabbis in the US, have completely shuttered their synagogues to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and insisted that synagogues in Israel act likewise. 
“Do we really need to wait for dozens or hundreds of people to die, God forbid, before we understand that this is a matter of life and death?” the organization said, and “implored” communities to close their synagogues. 
In a ruling issued on Wednesday, Yosef wrote however that some synagogues could remain open if they limit prayer services to ten people. 
The chief rabbi insisted that all synagogues adhere to Health Ministry guidelines, stating “We totally trust the decisions of the doctors, and are obligated not to deviate from their instructions,” adding that the laws of Shabbat can be broken if necessary to help preserve lives. 
Regarding synagogues, Yosef said that “if the community listens to the community managers synagogues can be left open,” but said that communities which cannot guarantee such control should close their synagogues. 
Yosef also wrote that people who have been tested for coronavirus but are yet to receive the results or instructions as to what to do should leave their phones on during Shabbat and answer them if they believe it is the health services trying to contact them. 
On Thursday, MK Omer Yankelevich said that she received calls that ultra-Orthodox Israelis with “kosher phones” were not receiving messages from the Health Ministry. 
As a result, Yankelevich contacted the ministry and says that those with kosher phones will receive calls rather than texts.
The Health Ministry recently updated its recommendations for the public, calling on people to avoid person-to-person contact and keep a two-meter distance from one another.
The authorities also urged Israelis to stay home and refrain from going to public places. All entertainment facilities have been shut down and workplaces have reduced the amount of active employees to 30% as per the ministry's request.
Since the beginning of March, close to a quarter of a million people have registered as unemployed in Israel, according to N12.
Zaka Search and Rescue announced Thursday morning that it would deploy 32 ambulances in haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jewish population centers as per the request of the Health Ministry, in order to be able to inform residents about coronavirus patients in the area.
Zaka added that it is examining the possibility of following the ministry's instructions in accordance with the organization's rabbis.
"These days, Zaka and its volunteers are on high alert for anything that may come," said the organization's director Yehuda Meshi Zahav. "The organization's volunteers are in nationwide deployment and are ready to respond at any moment."
Zahav continued, saying that Zaka has "supplied the volunteers with protective gear and specialized equipment designed to protect them."
He added that "this coming Shabbat, 32 Zaka ambulances will be deployed around the country in order to inform and alert the surroundings of a confirmed coronavirus patient, so that anyone who has been in contact with the person would enter quarantine in accordance with the Health Ministry's instructions."


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by