Dudu Mizrahi named Bezeq CEO amid criminal probe involving PM

Israel’s largest telecom utility said Mizrahi would take charge on September 1.

June 17, 2018 17:58
The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen.

The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

David (Dudu) Mizrahi will become the next CEO of Bezeq, the company announced on Sunday, after its former CEO resigned amid a criminal probe tied to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s largest telecom utility said Mizrahi would take charge on September 1. He previously served as chief financial officer and deputy CEO for Bezeq from 2013-2016, and worked at the firm for some 20 years.

Mizrahi replaces interim CEO Yakov Paz, who has been serving since February, after CEO Stella Handler resigned amid multiple police investigations.

Handler had been on leave for months while police investigated her in connection to “Case 4000,” which involves an alleged quid pro quo deal between Bezeq’s controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch and Netanyahu.

Elovitch and Netanyahu are alleged to have negotiated favorable media coverage in exchange for favors from regulators.
Mizrahi’s appointment comes after a three-month search to fill the CEO role.

“From my deep acquaintance with Bezeq, I have no doubt that its strength lies in its most committed and professional people,” Mizrahi said in a statement.

The new CEO added: “I am convinced that together we will bring Bezeq to new heights for the benefit of its customers, shareholders and employees and out of a deep commitment to advancing the communications infrastructure in Israel.”



