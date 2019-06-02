EU denounces new plans for Jerusalem construction

HOUSES UNDER construction in the Har Homa neighborhood of Jerusalem in 2010.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
In a statement released on June 1, the European Union criticized a recent announcement regarding the construction of over 800 new housing units in Jerusalem.
The units were announced by the Ministry of Housing and Construction on May 29 and are planned to be built in the neighborhoods of Ramot and Pisgat Ze'ev.
The statement read, "The policy of settlement construction and expansion in East Jerusalem continues to undermine the possibility of a viable two state solution with Jerusalem as the future capital of both states, which is the only realistic way to achieve a just and lasting peace."
The statement continued, "The European Union is strongly opposed to Israel's settlement policy, including in East Jerusalem, which is illegal under international law and an obstacle to peace. The EU will continue to engage with both parties and with its international and regional partners to support a resumption of a meaningful process towards a negotiated two-state solution."
Israeli NGO Peace Now said in a statement, "Continued construction in East Jerusalem does not contribute to Jerusalem and does not contribute to Israel."
Israeli settlements are seen as illegal under international law by the EU.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>