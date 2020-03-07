Economy Ministry: There is no shortage of food products

As people have been seen emptying stores around the world as they stock up on food and supplies because of fears sparked by the coronavirus, Israelis have been told that there is no need for them to do the same. Despite the recent rising demand for food products reported by the marketing chains and supermarkets from all around the country, "there is no shortage of food products, both from inside the country and food imported from abroad," the Economy Ministry announced on Friday. According to recent reports, the level of food inventory available to producers in Israel is high, both in terms of local production levels and imported food. The ministry is in regular contact with all relevant parties, including different food industries, and receives regular updates on the state of the economy to examine whether there is a shortage of food, export or import issues and to consider whether alternative supply lines are needed.On Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rolled out a five-part plan against the spread of the coronavirus in Israel. He mentioned that the Air Force may be enlisted to ensure Israel has all essential supplies and added that he is working on opening a line of credit in order to provide a response for businesses and companies that will feel the pressure.“We will continue to watch over the Israeli economy. Without this, things would bring about a two-fold – economic and industrial – collapse. It is within our ability to change this,” said Netanyahu. At the end of February, Manufacturers Association president Dr. Ron Tomer said that "Israeli industry stands alongside the government in ensuring continuity of function in any scenario. At the same time, we are working with the Economy Ministry in order to ensure an economic safety net for the private sector that will facilitate continued economic activity.”