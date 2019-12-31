Elderly, child poverty in Israel increased in 2018, national report finds

Poverty amongst the elderly in Israel is up significantly, the National Insurance Institute annual report demonstrated on Tuesday, while child poverty increased marginally and the overall rate of poverty remained the same compared to 2017 figures.According to the report, poverty amongst Israel’s elderly population went from 17.2% in 2017 to 18.8% in 2018, and increase of more than nine percent.Child poverty rose by 0.4 percentage points, while the overall rate of poverty remained the same on 21.2%.Family poverty was down marginally, with the percentage of families in Israel under the poverty line declining from 18.4% in 2017 to 18% in 2018.And a minor improvement was also registered in the poverty rate amongst “working families,” which declined from 12.6% in 2017 to 12.3% in 2018.The chairman of the Knesset lobby for pensioners MK Itzik Shmuel of Labor accused the government of having “abandoned the elderly, and it alone is responsible for the many elderly who are drowning under the poverty line.”MK Meirav Cohen of Blue and White said that general improvements in quality of life in Israel had “skipped over the elderly community,” and said the new figures should serve as “a warning light,” for the country.The director of the Council for the Welfare of Children Vered Vindman said the increase in child poverty “demonstrates the failure of social economic policies and shows the silent invisibility of entire groups of children to the eyes of those who determine policy.”Vindman said the increases were “the result of the cessation of government over the last year which is deepening gaps,” in society.Leket Israel’s CEO, Gidi Kroch, said that Israel was facing a “widespread poverty crisis,” and said that excess food rescue and collection, which Leket conducts, should be a large component of efforts to tackle the problem.