Equipment for large-scale coronavirus testing lab arrives from China

The components of a lab to be established in Israel that will able to conduct over 12,000 coronavirus tests per day are expected to arrive this week.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 20, 2020 14:16
Tens of thousands of coronavirus tests and processing equipment arrived from China after negotiations with Beijing Genomics Institute (photo credit: EL AL)
Tens of thousands of coronavirus tests and processing equipment arrived from China after negotiations with Beijing Genomics Institute
(photo credit: EL AL)
Tens of thousands of coronavirus tests and processing equipment arrived from China on Sunday night, after the Foreign Ministry negotiated with Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), a genome sequencing company based in Shenzhen.
Several more deliveries, organized by BGI’s Israeli strategic partner AID Genomics, are expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days. They included coronavirus tests as well as equipment to manufacture RNA-COVID-19 tests.
In addition, the components of a lab to be established in Israel that will able to conduct over 12,000 coronavirus tests per day are expected to arrive this week.
Chinese technicians that will build the lab are expected to depart for Israel on Tuesday, with special permission to enter the country because the borders are currently closed to foreigners. The two-week mandatory self-quarantine for anyone entering from abroad will be waived for the group, which will carry certificates from Chinese authorities that they tested negative for COVID-19.
The Defense Ministry and Health Ministry signed an NIS 90 million contract with BGI, the world's largest DNA and genetics company, last month to bring the tests and the facility, which will drastically increase the number of Israelis checked for coronavirus each day. The components were supposed to arrive starting on April 9, but the delivery was stalled.
Israeli Ambassador to China Zvi Hefetz conducted negotiations with BGI CEO Ning Li to begin shipping parts of the lab to Israel.
Ning told the Foreign Ministry he is happy to cooperate with Israel and share the company’s experience in fighting coronavirus.
BGI has already sent 330,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to detect coronavirus to Israel, in the framework of its partnership with AID Genomics.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday night that “Israeli diplomats around the world are on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus and have been enlisted from the beginning of the crisis to attain essential and necessary equipment to fight the pandemic. 
“Thanks to the Foreign Ministry’s work, the State of Israel responds to coronavirus in the best way possible,” he added.
Last month, Israeli company MyHeritage announced that it will work with BGI on the emergency testing facility, and said that it may be able to have an output of as much as 20,000 tests a day.
According to MyHeritage CEO and co-founder Gilad Japhet, the facility includes "dozens of advanced qPCR corona testing machines – the type of equipment used to detect RNA viruses, which allows the detection of even minimal amounts of the virus. The equipment also includes RNA extraction robots and large quantities of relevant equipment.”
A MyHeritage spokesman declined to comment on further developments on Monday.
Earlier this month, BGI and AID Genomics opened a lab in Gaza that can conduct up to 3,000 coronavirus tests per day.
Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.


