Grey Goose.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Escape the heat Whether you choose to cool off with a shot of frozen premium vodka at poolside, a glass of cold beer with no alcohol, a mint-infused shower or an herbal and refreshing lotion – make sure to protect yourself from the sun and have a safe summer
Clear skin
It seems that summer is the time when youngsters with pimple-prone skin suffer the most. Kamedis offers its clinical research-based new treatment for the problem. Induced by genetic background, acne may become worse due to bad diet, sweat and stress. Kamedis’s new Ac-Clear kit was tested clinically and, according to the company, the results showed clear skin within 12 hours for most patients. The kit includes face cleanser (NIS 36), spot treatment (NIS 44) and hydrating, light face-cream (NIS 47.20). When one purchases the complete kit, the price is NIS 114. Available online at https://bit.ly/2JInZlJBiology-based
Biofor is a local professional cosmetics company that is sold only by cosmeticians. All the company’s products contain highly active ingredients, and therefore they are sold only after a thorough examination and are prescribed according to the exact needs of each customer. The company has a vast line of products and keeps adding new products with breakthrough technologies.
For the summer it launched a sunscreen specially designed for the conditions in Israel. Its SPF 30 cream complies with the new European standard, which now says that there is no need to use SPF 50, because it does not give better protection, and one should reapply the cream every two hours when staying outside.
The Biofor sunscreen is made using microcapsules that release the active ingredient on contact, making it more efficient. The cream also includes antioxidants, vitamins E and C, green tea and calming ingredients such as camomile and witch hazel. Available also in a tinted version to be used instead of foundation. Biofor experts suggest using their calming lotion after exposure to the sun. To find a sales outlet near you, go to www.getbeauty.co.il
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>