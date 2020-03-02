Everybody, be proud of Israel, go out and vote, say new voters

David Kufeld (Courtesy)

Tali Najmanovitch (Courtesy)

In 1946, Frieda C. Kufeld boarded a boat from the United States to attend the World Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland, where she was a delegate for the Young Mizrahi Women organization. Many decades later, her son David feels that he has come a full circle by voting in the Israeli election for the first time, as he explained to the Jerusalem Post.“We did not have to spend days on a boat directed to Europe right after the end of the Second World War, for us it was much more comfortable. However, it still feels like a very special moment, we are very excited and proud,” Kufeld said.He and his wife made Aliyah from Long Island, New York, last summer and even if they were already in Israel during the September elections, they did not have the right to vote yet.Kufeld, 61, already lived in the country in the 1980s when he was a basketball player in Maccabi Ramat Gan, a team in the top division of the Israeli professional league.“I ironically played as a foreign player,” he recalled.Today he serves as the director of Advertising & Client Relations for a New York-headquartered law firm, and he still often travels back to New York. He explained that for him making Aliyah was fulfilling a dream.“My wife and I believe that this is the place for all Jews, besides for the fact that our children and grandchildren are here. It took us a long time to move, but we made it,” he told the Post.Kufeld described himself as “politically very conservative” but added that he did not feel ready to share for whom he voted. “As an American I’m still uncomfortable in discussing this kind of topics, maybe it will change in a few years,” he said.“For an oleh, it is very significant to be part of the electoral process here. We might not understand everything, but we are here to make a difference. At the end of the day, we already voted for Israel by deciding to move here,” he concluded.Also Frieda Katz, 19, felt very proud to vote for the first time.“I’m the first one in my family to vote in an Israeli election,” she told the Post, adding that all members of her family were very eager to participate in her experience, discussing with her what they would vote if they could. “I was happy to vote also for them.”For Katz, this is also the first time taking part in an elections ever. She is originally from Dallas, Texas, and could have had an opportunity to vote for the Senate in the United States but she didn’t.“In Texas there is a vast majority of right-wing voters, so I don’t feel my voice would have mattered so much. Here every single one does,” she said, explaining that for this reason going to the polls really made her feel part of the new country.“My mother is from Panama and I never felt at home in the US, but on the other hand I never felt at home also in Panama. Nothing gave me the feeling that Israel does,” the 19-year-old added.Katz is currently doing national civil service at the Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.She explained that her Israeli politics is different from her American one. “I voted Likud, here I support a right-wing government with a strong Jewish presence,” she said.“I am honored to vote here, I hope I don’t have to do it again in three months, but if it happens, I’ll do it gladly,” she concluded.Also Tali Najmanovich is carrying out her civil service at Shaarei Tzedek. Najmanovich made Aliyah from Porto Alegre, Brazil, just a month ago.“Going to the polls was fine, normal. I voted for Bibi. I’m not thrilled about him but I think he is the best of all candidates and right now we need someone strong,” she told the Post.The 20-year-old said that she already feels part of Israel.“I believe that voting is an obligation, we have the responsibility to decide for our future,” she pointed out. “Everyone should go out and vote, it only takes a few minutes. Coming from Latin America, I know very well what bad politicians are. Here we are in the best country in the world, especially for Jews and we have to be proud of it, even if not everyone sees that. We must care,” she concluded.