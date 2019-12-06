The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

FM Katz discusses Iran, Issachar, with Russian FM Lavrov in Rome

The meeting comes amid contentious bilateral issues between the two countries, particularly on Russia’s role in the Middle East, and Naama Issachar, who was sentenced in Russia for drug smuggling.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 6, 2019 16:47
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz (photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz
(photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
As part of the meeting, Foreign Minister Israel Katz addressed his Russian colleague on the topic of Naama Issachar, expressing hope that President Putin would accept the pardon requests submitted to him, and in addition, an increase in the frequency of meetings between Naama and her family.
Issachar was sentenced in Russia a month ago to 7 1/2 years in prison for drug smuggling. She had been detained in Russia since April after 9 grams of marijuana were found in her luggage before a connecting flight on the way from India to Israel. She had not planned to enter Russia.
On the issue of Iranian influence in the Middle East, Minister Katz said that  "[he] emphasized the need to bring about Iran's withdrawal from Syria, and the fact that Israel will continue to work to safeguard its security interests and prevent Iran's entrenchment in Syria, in coordination with Russia in order to avoid mishaps and harm towards Russian forces stationed there."
Beyond the pressing matters between the two countries, Katz also welcomed President Putin's expected arrival in Israel in January 2020 for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and the inauguration of a monument for fallen Red Army soldiers in defense of Leningrad (Saint Petersburg) during World War II.


Tags Israel Iran Russia Naama Issachar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Leaning tower of PISA: Growing gaps in Israel's scholastic performance By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by