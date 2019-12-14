Feiglin’s Zehut party not running

The Zehut party of former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin will not run in the March 2 election, Feiglin announced in a post on his official Facebook page on Friday.After falling short of the electoral threshold in the April election, Zehut did not run in the September race. Instead, Feiglin endorsed Likud in return for a promise of an economic post in a potential Likud-led government that did not end up getting formed.In the post, Feiglin said that he had options to run together with parties on the Right, but he decided against it.“It is no secret that on the Right they were interested in Zehut running in a technical bloc in order to take votes away from Lieberman,” Feiglin said. “There was also a possibility of running as part of a framework among religious Zionist parties. But I understand that it was wrong for Zehut to be limited by the confines of Right and Left. The voice of Zehut would not be heard.”Feiglin said that he could have been elected again as a member of Knesset, but the vision of Zehut would not have been implemented.“Zehut must run alone and not join any other party,” Feiglin said. “If that is currently not possible, the party must wait and act as an ideological movement to create a market for its ideas. Do not worry. The opportunity for our ideas in politics will come.”Feiglin vowed to take steps to rehabilitate the party in order to be ready for the next election and meanwhile said that everyone still working for the party would work on a volunteer basis and receive no salary.“We will not bury our diamond in the swamp of Right and Left,” Feiglin said.