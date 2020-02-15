Festival heads back to San Remo with classic Italian love songs

Some of Italy’s most beloved crooners of love songs will be converging in Israel in April for the Back to San Remo Festival, named after the famed Italian festival founded in 1951.Bobby Solo, Gigliola Cinquetti and Nada will bring audiences to the Italian provinces of the ‘60s and ‘70s with classic Italian love songs. They’ll be joined by local heroes Arkady Duchin and Ilanit in the show, conducted by David Kriboshi. Shows will be held at the Charles Bronfman Theater in Tel Aviv on April 10, and at the Haifa Congress Hall on April 11.