Finding a job in Israel in challenging times

For around 20 years I have been helping immigrants focus their job searches in Israel. Now, in this very stressful time, when immigrants are perhaps finding life here even more challenging than usual, I want to share some tips to help the employment process flow more smoothly and to make job-seekers almost unshockable.

Getting into shape: Striking a balance between knowledge and chutzpah

It’s always best to have both knowledge and a good dose of chutzpah, but if you need to choose between the two, go for the chutzpah . In other words, go for something you might not be qualified for or haven’t done before, but that fits your strengths. A recent immigrant, an older woman who was a senior social worker in the States, is working here as a travel agent. She has people skills, speaks English (but virtually no Hebrew), and is an excellent administrator.

Here are some tips to keep in mind while searching for work:

1. The job doesn’t define me. In Israel, people’s social status is not defined by their work. So be prepared to take something to pay the bills, and that may enable you to pursue your dream, like the practicing rabbi who is also a laundryman. That brings me to my next point:

2. Become a native. Many Israelis are balancing a few different jobs. This actually fits nicely with the philosophy of P.W. Linville, a psychologist who believes the happiest people are those who define themselves in a number of different ways. This also means that if you have a rough shift in one of your jobs, it won’t bring you too far down because it’s not your only identity.

We all have disadvantages, so be ready to compensate. For example, if you can’t write Hebrew, be ready to pay someone privately to write your reports. (You may be doing it in English for your colleagues.)

3. Be ready to up your game. You may well have to learn a new skill. A recent immigrant with an aptitude for writing wanted to get into marketing. To become a more desired candidate, he hired a digital marketing tutor to teach him new skills and eventually landed a job.

4. Pursue connections. Many jobs here are found through connections. Flip your immigrant disadvantage in that area by speaking to everyone and anyone about your job search.This may well feel like chutzpah but it is normal practice. And remember, Israelis love to help (and give advice and criticize).

FOR EXAMPLE, the gannenet’s (kindergarten teacher) first cousin’s brother-in law may well have a sister who is about to retire. This is not far-fetched, as Israelis tend to have large family get-togethers (and will, we hope, be able to return to this practice soon). People will mention that they met a new immigrant looking for a job.

A note about the criticism: Don’t take it personally. People connect in different ways, and the Israeli way is generally to tell you that you are doing it wrong and to give advice as to how you can do it better!

5. Keep it short. Keep your resume (commonly referred to as CV, for curriculum vitae), to a page, otherwise you are shooting yourself in the foot. Attention spans are pretty short and a long CV will join the unread pile. Remove all personal information from your CV except for your name, phone number and email address. That is how it is done here, and it really is to your advantage.

If possible, call your contact name in the company you hope to join and have a chat so that they will notice your CV. Perhaps they will have already been primed by your connection in that workplace (your neighbor’s uncle whom you have never met).

6. Ace the interview. Become a duck gliding along the surface, even while paddling madly underneath. This is where unshockable needs to come in. You need to prepare, and you need to know that you can be asked anything. Be ready for a lot of chit-chat because they may want to know all about you.

If the interview is not too focused on the job, don’t try and steer it that way, as that looks arrogant. You want to be warmer, less formal and more enthusiastic than you would be outside of Israel. Everyone is connected, so don’t criticize your previous employer or anyone else, even they live on the other side of the country. Remain relaxed, even when your interviewer is constantly on his or her mobile phone. And most importantly, remember, you are there to provide their company with what they need, not the other way round.

One more important point. As a general rule in this country, people do not get back to you, even if they say they will. Be ready for this, and either tell them politely that you’ll be in touch in a few days if you haven’t heard back, or simply get in touch after a few days.

But remember, it is important not to be accusatory in any way, otherwise the person you are calling will become defensive and you will get nowhere. Just be happy to speak to them.

So there you have it. Cultivate your chutzpah, create connections everywhere and swim like a duck. Successful hunting!

The writer immigrated to Israel many years ago from London. She works as an employment coach, and a couples, family and individual therapist, with offices in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and online. debamichai@gmail.com.