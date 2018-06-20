Thirteen rockets launched from Gaza Strip, IDF struck eight Hamas targets

Red alert sirens were heard in Ashkelon, Gaza border communities and Kerem Shakom in southern Israel repeatedly on Tuesday night as thirteen attempts to fire rockets from the Gaza strip into Israel were noticed by Israeli security forces.



The attempts seemed to cause no damages in Israel and four were intercepted by Iron Dome, the rockets were fired both to the south and to the north of the Gaza Strip.





In response the IAF attacked eight Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.Three IAF fighter jets struck three targets in a Hamas base located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip earlier on Tuesday night, IDF spokesperson unit reported.The strikes were in retaliation to the ongoing launching of incendiary kites and balloons into Israeli territory.The IDF warned that it is ready to use "a variety of tools and means" to respond in an increasing intensity to such acts of terror.15 fires were reported today in the western Negev and were quickly put out by fire fighting teams.Minister for Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi stated that "there was never any idea" placed in the cabinet to open fire on Palestinians who are floating incendiary kites into Israel, Hanegbi was talking on Army Radio on Monday."We do not kill those who launch kites," Hanegbi stated, "the cabinet backs the position of the security forces that as long as this will go on more and more Hamas assets will be bombed."