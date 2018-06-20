June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Thirteen rockets launched from Gaza Strip, IDF struck eight Hamas targets

After ongoing Hamas incendiary kites and balloons terror IAF attacks, Hamas fires 13 rockets into Israel.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 20, 2018 02:15
1 minute read.
Thirteen rockets launched from Gaza Strip, IDF struck eight Hamas targets

Image from IAF strikes in Gaza June 3 2018 . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Red alert sirens were heard in Ashkelon, Gaza border communities and Kerem Shakom in southern Israel repeatedly on Tuesday night as thirteen attempts to fire rockets from the Gaza strip into Israel were noticed by Israeli security forces.

The attempts seemed to cause no damages in Israel and four were intercepted by Iron Dome, the rockets were fired both to the south and to the north of the Gaza Strip. 

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In response the IAF attacked eight Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.   

Three IAF fighter jets struck three targets in a Hamas base located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip earlier on Tuesday night, IDF spokesperson unit reported.

The strikes were in retaliation to the ongoing launching of incendiary kites and balloons into Israeli territory.

The IDF warned that it is ready to use "a variety of tools and means" to respond in an increasing intensity to such acts of terror. 

15 fires were reported today in the western Negev and were quickly put out by fire fighting teams.



Minister for Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi stated that "there was never any idea" placed in the cabinet to open fire on Palestinians who are floating incendiary kites into Israel, Hanegbi was talking on Army Radio on Monday.

"We do not kill those who launch kites," Hanegbi stated, "the cabinet backs the position of the security forces that as long as this will go on more and more Hamas assets will be bombed."


Related Content

June 20, 2018
Canada's parliament rejects diplomatic relations with Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut