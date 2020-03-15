Flagship ultra-Orthodox yeshivas learn Torah despite coronavirus

Several ultra-Orthodox yeshivas have kept their doors open to students on Sunday despite Health Ministry instructions for the public to refrain from gatherings of more than ten people to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Mir Yeshiva in the ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Yisrael conducted studies as usual in the morning according to students at the institution. However, as studies continued in the afternoon it was clear the central study hall was not full.
Numerous students continued to pass through the hallways, corridors, and other areas of the the yeshiva during the day.
In the flagship Ponovitz Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, hundreds of ultra-Orthodox students crammed into the main study hall to continue their studies.
Video footage broadcast by Kan News showed students at the yeshiva studying in close proximity to each other, in the traditional “chavruta” or partner format where two students study and discuss a particular text together.
על אף הנחיות משרד הבריאות: מאות בחורים התקבצו ללימוד בהיכל ישיבת פוניבז' בבני ברק | צפו בתיעוד@AkivaWeisz pic.twitter.com/lbP850KJYS— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 15, 2020 On Friday, the most prominent rabbi of the ultra-Orthodox community Rabbi Haim Kanievsky was asked by his grandson Yaakov Kanievsky if the yeshivas and schools of the community should be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kanievsky replied “God forbid” in his customary, extremely terse style of communication.
The radical Eda Haredit communal association of ultra-Orthodox communities decided to close all kindergartens, but has kept open the yeshivas and schools of the various communities.
Leading rabbis of the community met with the deputy head of the Eda Haredit Rabbi Moshe Shternbuch on Sunday morning to draft its new approach to the coronavirus outbreak, which was approved by the head of the community Rabbi Yitzhak Tuvia Weiss.
Yitzhak Weiss, an informal representative of the Eda Haredit, told The Jerusalem Post that since its institutions do not take money from the government, they could not be threatened with a cessation of funding for refusing to close.
“It is more dangerous to close the Talmudei Torah [ultra-Orthodox schools], because our tradition says the Torah protects and saves us from calamities, and to close the schools of Torah learning children would do more harm,” said Weiss.
“This is how we have acted throughout the ages.”