Former Bar Association Chief begins trial for illegally entering Israel

Efi Naveh appears in court, January 16th, 2019.
(photo credit: REUVEN CASTRO)
Former head of the Bar Association Efi Naveh made his first appearance at the Rishon LeZion court on Sunday morning with his romantic partner in toe.
Naveh was suspected of illegally entering the country with his lover, which he attempted to keep hidden from his divorce case.
In January, he resigned from his position on the Bar Association after it was alleged that he had used his influence to appoint judges in exchange for sexual favors. The information was gleaned from an old phone he used to own which was given to reporter Sharon Shforer who broke the story.
Naveh is accused of attempting to conceal leaving the country with his romantic partner to gain advantage in the court proceedings he is currently involved with in his divorce.
He is accused of giving his gate pass to the woman in question so that she could pass through the airport gate without Ben-Gurion security having a record of them passing together, which is illegal.
