Frej and Raz back Zandberg in Meretz leadership race

Meretz MK Issawi Frej and former MK Mossi Raz both threw their support behind current party chair MK Tamar Zandberg for the upcoming Meretz leadership contest on Monday morning.



Their backing for Zandberg comes following the decision of the Meretz convention not to open up the leadership contest or the primaries for the party list to a vote amongst the entire 31,000 strong party membership and to keep both votes within the 1,000-member convention itself.

Both Frej and Raz stated last week they were considering joining the race for Meretz chair, and both also backed a motion to create two chairmanship positions which could have been used to elect a Jewish and Arab chair.That motion too was defeated Sunday night.Currently, the only declared candidate for the leadership other than Zandberg is former Meretz MK Nitzan Horowitz.Frej, Raz and Zandberg held a press conference Sunday morning where the former announced they would not be running and backed Zandberg.“There will not be a [political] revolution without Jewish-Arab partnership,” said Frej, adding that the relatively large number of Arab votes Meretz took in the April elections was “proof” that Arab society wants such a partnership.“Tamar Zandberg proved that she is a full partner in this process,” Frej continued. “The left must remain in the State of Israel.”Raz also gave praise to Zandberg, saying she was the most committed leader for Meretz to the concept of Jewish-Arab partnership and to “the struggle against the occupation.”Zandberg herself also emphasized Meretz’s emphasis on Jewish-Arab cooperation on the political level, while strongly denouncing the Israeli Right and its agenda.“The right is uniting around racists and Kahanists, we are uniting for equality,” said Zandberg.“We have made partnership and equality a banner, as an ethical force and as a political force. The Right made hatred for the Left and Arabs into a system, and the silence of the [political] Center entrenches the hatred,” she continued.“A Smotrich coalition threatens to return us to the middle ages,” said the MK in reference to hardline National Union MK Betzalel Smotrich.