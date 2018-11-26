Friedman: U.S. peace plan to be released when time is ripe

David Friedman.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The US “remains committed to sharing its vision for peace with Israel, the Palestinians and other regional and international stakeholders at the appropriate time,” US Ambassador David Friedman said on Monday.
Friedman’s comments, in the form of a rare press release, came amid much speculation over when the US will roll-out the long-delayed plan, with some saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressuring the US to delay the plan, because its expected call for Israeli concessions is not something that will play well with right wing voters that he will be competing against, such as Bayit Yehudi and Yisrael Beytenu.
The plan is expected to call for compromises to be made by the Palestinians as well.
Friedman said he met with US President Donald Trump last week in the Oval Office, Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner, Mideast negotiator Jason Greenblatt, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Trump’s “vision for comprehensive peace between Israel and the Palestinians” was discussed, Friedman said, adding, “reports of our meeting have been wildly inaccurate.”
Friedman said the timing, strategy and messaging of the plan will “be entirely our own.”
“We intend to release the president’s vision when the administration concludes that we have maximized its potential for acceptance, execution and implementation. Moreover, Mr. Kushner, Mr. Greenblatt and I are of one mind in terms of how best to proceed,” he said. “Those anonymous ‘experts’ who purport to speak for the administration on this issue are ill-informed and mistaken.”
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
One source told The Jerusalem Post that a senior administration official said recently in a conversation with Arab diplomats that the deal was “99% done,” and that some key players in the Trump administration’s Mideast team were in favor of presenting it now, and would not wait for new Israeli elections.
The source said that in recent days the Palestinians – – who formally have cut off contact with the Trump administration – – presented Trump’s team with a number of points that if feels must be in the plan.
The release of the plan – the blueprint for Trump’s ultimate deal, or the “deal of the century” – has already been delayed a number of times this year. In September, Trump said he would be releasing the plan in two to four months, but talk of new Israeli elections led many to speculate that this deadline will not be met.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>