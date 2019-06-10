Gabbay gives himself second slot on Labor list while Rousso opts out

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Two months after leading Labor to only six seats in the April 9 election, party chairman Avi Gabbay reserved himself as the party’s number two candidate in the September 17 repeat election, according to a proposal published on the party website.



The proposal to keep the same list of Knesset candidates but with an as-yet-unselected new leader is expected to be approved in Wednesday’s Labor convention. It already passed Labor’s executive committee, which is made up primarily of Gabbay loyalists handpicked by him.

“On Tuesday, Gabbay told the executive committee he would not be on the Knesset list but on Thursday, the committee voted on a slate that included him as number two, and Gabbay voted for it,” a source who attended the meeting said.When asked about the proposal, Gabbay’s spokeswoman said “he will update soon.”Gabbay’s only official statement today praised MK Tal Rousso, who entered politics with great fanfare as Gabbay’s handpicked number two in February and announced on Sunday that he will not be running in the repeat election.The former general considered running for Labor leader and for a Knesset seat if Labor activists would decide in Wednesday’s convention to elect a new Knesset slate. But he ultimately chose neither option.“I entered politics four months ago with great plans for changes in Labor and for Israel,” Rousso said. “But the realities of a repeat election and a quick race for Labor chairman do not enable me to accomplish what I had hoped. I don’t want to be part of the leadership battle, so I will not be a candidate for chairman or the 22nd Knesset.”Rousso will remain a Knesset member meanwhile and is a member of two active committees. But he will meet with Knesset accountants on Tuesday to ask permission to give up his salary and the car and other benefits he receives from the Knesset.The Knesset did not permit wealthy Likud MK Nir Barkat to not take a salary, so the verdict for Rousso is expected to be the same. Rousso’s spokesman said that if the Knesset forces him to take a salary, he will donate it to charity.

