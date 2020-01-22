German President meets with Holocaust survivors in Jerusalem

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with Holocaust survivors in Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon to hear them share their memories of the period and their challenges in discussing the horrors they endured.

In Israel for the World Holocaust Forum to be held at Yad Vashem on Thursday, met with the survivors at the Amcha center in Jerusalem which provides Holocaust survivors mental health services and social support. .

He said it had been important for him to meet with the survivors during his visit, and hear them.

“Whenever we speak to survivors, we always ensure to speak about their lives and the lives of the victims, and not just about the numbers of those who were killed,” Steinmeier said.

He added that during his discussions of the Holocaust, he always speaks of Germany’s responsibility for the genocide of the Jews, and said that he always fought against any inclination to draw a “finish line” under the story of the mass-murder of Europe’s Jews.

Myra Gol, 81, was one of the survivors present at the event.

She was a young girl living in Amsterdam, Holland, when the Nazis invaded and occupied that country.

Her parents sent Myra, then aged three, and her infant sister to live with two separate, non-Jewish families whom they paid to provide for their daughters and hide them, Gol’s parents themselves hid out with another family as well.

Eventually, Myra’s sister had to be moved in with the family hosting Myra since she cried frequently and the family who had taken her in was worried that they would be discovered.

Nevertheless, Myra, her sister and her parents managed to evade discovery during the entire duration of the Nazi occupation, and in 1965 Myra immigrated to Israel alone.

“When we hear the word Germany, it always arouses emotional feelings, but we need to progress also,” she said.

Initially, she had “mixed thoughts” about attending the event with the German president, but said that after reading up on his background decided that he was a good person and that the event would be an “honorable and dignified event.”

Another survivor who discussed his experiences was Elias Feinsberg, 102 years old, who during the course of the Holocaust was sent to nine different concentration camps and death camps, including Auschwitz, Buchenwald, and Dachau.

Following the end of World War II , Elias ended up in a US displaced persons camp, where he married his wife. He had an uncle in Guatemala and eventually made his way there, where he lived for 22 years, before making aliyah to Israel in 1969.

“I have 21 great-grandchildren and this is my revenge. I came to Israel because I didn’t want my children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren not to have a state of their own. Now, here in Israel, they have my great-grandchildren have their own state,” said Elias.