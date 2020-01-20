The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
‘Get our sons out of Gaza just like you’re freeing Naama from Russia’

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 20, 2020 11:14
Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar, speaks at a press conference, August 5, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar, speaks at a press conference, August 5, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should turn over every stone to ensure the return of “our sons” from Gaza, just as he has worked to secure the potential release of Naama Issachar from a Moscow jail, urged the Goldin and Shaul families on Monday.
 
Their son, Lt. Hadar Goldin and Sgt. Oron Shaul, were presumed to have been killed in the 2014 Gaza war, but Hamas has yet to return their bodies. 
 
Hamas is also holding two civilian captives who wandered into Gaza, the Ethiopian-Israeli Avera Mengistu and the Beduin-Israeli Hisham al-Sayed.
 
“We’re asking Netanyahu to turn the world over to return Hadar and Oron, just as he turned the world over to return Naama Issachar,” the Goldin and Shaul families said.
 
“We can all see that the prime minister’s obligation to his soldiers and citizens is not comparable,” the families said.
 
The Goldin and Shaul families issued their calls as anticipation is high that Russian President Vladimir Putin will cede to Netanyahu’s request for release Naama. The 26-year old yoga teacher is serving 7.5 years in a Russian jail after 9.5 grams of cannabis was found in her checked in luggage in April while she was on stopover in the Moscow airport en-route to Israel from India. She is widely believed to be a diplomatic hostage.
 
The Goldin and Shaul families have just embarked on a campaign to highlight the fact that Hamas has held their sons for 2,000 days.
Some “2,000 days have passed without the Israeli government standing by its promise to bring its soldiers home from battle,” the families said.


