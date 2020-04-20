The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Grandchild of Holocaust survivors: 'I can't see grandpa because of corona'

“He lives in an apartment in a nursing home. Before the crisis started, we were visiting him a lot. My mother would go to see him twice a week, my husband and I often did Shabbat with him.”

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 20, 2020 19:01
Holocaust survivor Michael Okunieff visiting his wife's grave in Chicago before making aliyah in November 2019 (photo credit: DAVID PERSIKO)
Holocaust survivor Michael Okunieff visiting his wife's grave in Chicago before making aliyah in November 2019
(photo credit: DAVID PERSIKO)
Ninety-six-year-old Holocaust survivor Michael Okunieff made aliyah from Chicago in November to spend more time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, most of whom live in Israel. Just a few months later however, the coronavirus emergency forced the country into quarantine, preventing his relatives to visit him as well as spend time together his first Passover in Jerusalem, as his granddaughter Pnima Zaiman told The Jerusalem Post.
Born in Vilnius, Lithuania in 1923, Okunieff was forced into the ghetto by the Nazis when they invaded the country and he later fought against them with a group of Jewish partisans. He moved to the United States a few years after the war and worked as a family doctor until he retired at the age of 93.
“He lives in an apartment in a nursing home. Before the crisis started, we were visiting him a lot. My mother would go to see him twice a week, my husband and I often did Shabbat with him,” Zaiman said.
Since the promulgation of the measures that require everyone, and especially the elderly population, to be in isolation, the family cannot visit Okunieff anymore. However, the facility where he lives offers them the opportunity to see him from behind a glass, while speaking on the phone at the same time.
This year also marks the first time that the 96-year-old is in Israel for Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom Hashoah as it is better known. Sharing his experiences during the war has always been an important part of his relationship with his grandchildren.
“We have always tried to get as many details as possible from him,” Zaiman pointed out.
Also Inbar Eliav-Paran was used to visit her grandparents in Jerusalem often. Her grandfather Moshe Shamir was born in Targu Neamt, Romania in 1939. Together with a young brother and several other Jewish children, he was sent to a nearby town and hidden in a basement by a Jewish family. A few months later, his mother managed to join them and they survived the war hidden there. His father, who has been arrested and sent to a labor camp, also survived and the family reunited.
“Most of the extended family, aunts, uncles, cousins, did not,” Eliav-Paran told the Post. “It is interesting for us that in spite of the fact that my grandfather was so young at the time of the war, he has very vivid memories of what happened, much more vivid than memories from such a young age usually are.”
Eliav-Paran pointed out that his grandfather has never been very talkative. For  Holocaust Remembrance Day four years ago, however, she and her mother persuaded him to participate in a “Zikaron-basalon” (Remembrance in the living room) event they organized.
“At first, he was reluctant, but at the event, he spoke for an hour straight and he responded to all the questions. I don’t think we had ever seen him talking as much. After that, speaking about his experience during the war has become much easier,” she explained.
The experience inspired her and her husband to organize a similar event with his grandmother two years later. This year, they were planning to do the same with his grandfather, but the lockdown has prevented it to happen.
“Hopefully we will do it next year,” she concluded.
For Hadar Radzinski, not seeing his grandfather Baruch, or Bibi, as everyone calls him, has also not been easy.
“We have a very close relationship. I haven’t seen him since the day before Purim” the Tel Aviv resident told the Post. “However, I think that the fear of getting infected is greater than the feeling of loneliness.”
Born in Yasi, Romania, in 1928, Baruch escaped the terrible pogrom that killed thousands of Jews in the city and spent most of the war in Bucharest. He immigrated to Israel a few years later and he currently lives in Tel Aviv with a caregiver.
As Radzinski told the Post, for his grandfather, the most traumatizing episode of the war was the sinking of the ship Struma, which was carrying around 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to Mandatory Palestine. Baruch’s brother was among them. None of the passengers but one survived.
“Usually the Navy organizes a ceremony commemorating the ship on [Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel's Wars],” Radzinski said, referring to the day commemorating fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism, which will on April 27-28. “I think for him, the fact that the ceremony cannot take place is going to be hard.”


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Protecting the elderly in time of coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by