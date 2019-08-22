Green Gold, Israeli innovation to solve world avocado needs



The Avocado season in Israel officially began on Tuesday with the arrival of the Galil avocadoes to stores. The Galil, an Israeli innovation, begins to produce flowers in before other types and is ergo the first to bear fruit.

Israeli farmer currently grows six different types of Avocados, in addition to the Galil, they include the Ettinger, another Israeli innovation which is picked at the end of September, and Hass – the most common avocado type in the world.



Spain grows the Cocktail, which is an avocado without a pit, which would no doubt delight the Aztecs who introduced the fruit to the world.



Scholars suggest that the word avocado is derived from the Aztec word for testicle, likely due to the shape of the fruit.



Israelis eat between six to eight kg of avocado per year, which is roughly the same as Mexicans.



CEO of Galil Local Market from Mioluot group Yiftah Ortal told the Jerusalem Post that some European countries only consume half a kg per year. “If the rest of the world catches up to Israel,” he said, “the demand will go sky high.”



In a press release, Ortal suggested consumers ensure the fruit they buy has a sticker of a scarecrow, meaning it was marketed by his firm, and that if it’s a little hard to touch they can hasten the ripening process by placing the fruit next to an apple or a banana in paper bag. The other fruit will emit Ethylene and that will cause the avocado to be ready to eat in no time.



If you began to eat an avocado and are now full you can keep the fruit longer by using lemon juice, as citric acid is an antioxidant.



Israel had been producing the fruit on a large scale since the 1960's. The avocado is grown in Israel since monks from the Monastery of the Silent Monks at Latrun since the 1920's, the Christian site is said to have the oldest avocado tree in the country.

