Guatemala's Giammattei: Time to recognize Jewish people's right to Israel

The president-elect, in town on an official visit and in support of the Israel Allies Foundation annual event, visited with local leaders and planted a tree through KKL-JNF in the Hula Valley.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 05:34
Alejandro Giammattei plants a tree with KKL-JNF (photo credit: EYAL MARGOLIN GINNY)
Alejandro Giammattei plants a tree with KKL-JNF
(photo credit: EYAL MARGOLIN GINNY)
“We must acknowledge the right of the Jewish people to their homeland, especially after 3,500 years of fighting that has made the Jews into amazing people,” said Guatemala’s president-elect Alejandro Giammattei. 
The president-elect, in town on an official visit and in support of the Israel Allies Foundation annual event, visited with local leaders and planted a tree through Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) in the Hula Valley.
“I am amazed by how KKL-JNF has flourished the wilderness and has done so with such love and ‘knowhow,’” Giammattei said at the planting on Monday. “Guatemala honors and respects what the Jewish people have done here, and our friendship is one that will last.”
Giammattei toured the newly opened Hula Valley Bird Center during his visit up north, as well. 
During his visit, the president-elect also met with Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid, was part of a special meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and met with President Reuven Rivlin. At that meeting, he made an announcement that he would designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization after taking office.
He also said that he would consider joining the United States in its new stance on Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Last month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the settlements are not illegal.
The president-elect concluded his visit to the country with a festive dinner at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem.
The Friends of Zion Museum is the brainchild of Dr. Mike Evans, a prominent Evangelical Christian leader and author. Giammattei is also an Evangelical Christian. He said during his visit that he supports the State of Israel out of faith.


