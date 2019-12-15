The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haifa’s Outlet finalizes 10,000 sq.m. building

The center is located at the Vulcan junction linking Haifa to the North, covering an area of 150,000 sq.m., of which 65,000 sq.m. is built and leased.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 20:52
The Haifa Bay outdoor complex Outlet (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Haifa Bay outdoor complex Outlet
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Haifa Bay outdoor complex Outlet, owned by the Melisron and Ashtrom Properties Group, is currently finalizing the establishment and occupancy of its new building, a 10,000-sq.m. building that will be northern Israel’s largest open and outlet complex.
The center is located at the Vulcan junction linking Haifa to the North, covering an area of 150,000 sq.m., of which 65,000 sq.m. is built and leased.
The new building, with an investment of NIS 80 million, will bear the name of the late Motti Sela, former CEO of Ashtrom Properties and previously a partner in the development and upgrading of the complex.
The building will hold huge branches of leading brands.
Haim Horesh, CEO of Outlet said: “The new building is a strategic addition to the outlet stores in the area. This is to significantly expand the mix of brands, which will have huge stores at prices ranging from 50-70% off all products, as is the case with outlets overseas.
“Contrary to the trend in Israel and around the world where chains and brands are closing stores, in the Haifa Bay area they are continuing to open huge stores.”
The main shopping category in the complex is fashion and footwear, with dozens of Israeli and international brands, and everything at outlet prices. The next category is the 20,000 sq.m. of home design, and the third category is entertainment, dining and food.


Tags Haifa economy shopping
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Israel is missing the opportunity of the century By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: MDI Health brings precision to medical prescriptions By HILLEL FULD
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by