Haifa’s Outlet finalizes 10,000 sq.m. building

The Haifa Bay outdoor complex Outlet, owned by the Melisron and Ashtrom Properties Group, is currently finalizing the establishment and occupancy of its new building, a 10,000-sq.m. building that will be northern Israel’s largest open and outlet complex.The center is located at the Vulcan junction linking Haifa to the North, covering an area of 150,000 sq.m., of which 65,000 sq.m. is built and leased.The new building, with an investment of NIS 80 million, will bear the name of the late Motti Sela, former CEO of Ashtrom Properties and previously a partner in the development and upgrading of the complex.The building will hold huge branches of leading brands.Haim Horesh, CEO of Outlet said: “The new building is a strategic addition to the outlet stores in the area. This is to significantly expand the mix of brands, which will have huge stores at prices ranging from 50-70% off all products, as is the case with outlets overseas.“Contrary to the trend in Israel and around the world where chains and brands are closing stores, in the Haifa Bay area they are continuing to open huge stores.”The main shopping category in the complex is fashion and footwear, with dozens of Israeli and international brands, and everything at outlet prices. The next category is the 20,000 sq.m. of home design, and the third category is entertainment, dining and food.