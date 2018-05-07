Hail and thunderstorms: Unseasonal weather continues in Israel

Tel Avivians were surprised by the sounds of thunder and large hailstones drumming at their windows on Monday morning, as the unpredictable and unseasonal weather continued.



In the North, too, the Mount Hermon ski resort reported thunderstorms, rain, wind and heavy clouds with a temperature of 14 degrees Celsius (57 Fahrenheit). The site was open to visitors.





Temperatures were expected to drop significantly across the country, and the Israel Meteorological Service warned that there was a risk of flash floods in the eastern and southern wadis.In the northern district, the National Fire and Rescue Authority received a report from a resident of Kibbutz Bar’am about a fire that had broken out after lightning struck a tree. The local team of volunteers from the unit rushed to the scene and put out the fire.The fire and rescue services in the south prepared themselves for expected flooding in the Judean Desert and Arava rivers. According to the forecast, the floods will not be as intense as those which caused deadly disasters 10 days ago, but they still pose some danger.“Our rescue units have prepared for the forecast with a check of the winter and water equipment, which will be at hand,” the southern Fire and Rescue Services said. “The units are constantly on alert,” they added.The Israel Meteorological Service forecast isolated showers in most regions and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. It said temperatures will continue to drop Tuesday – becoming unseasonably low – before beginning to rise again on Wednesday, becoming significantly warmer by Thursday.