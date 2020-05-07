The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
'Hallelujah' multilingual cover raises $1m. for Israeli first responders

“Saving Lives Sunday,” a virtual benefit to support the emergency response organization United Hatzalah of Israel in its fight against COVID-19, raised over $1 million.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MAY 7, 2020 04:36
Jewish-Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish-Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A new version of the iconic Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah” performed in English, Hebrew and Arabic was released as part of a benefit supporting first responders in Israel.

The new “Hallelujah” was performed by Israeli recording artist Dudu Aharon, as well as “Fauda” star Rona-Lee Shimon, actress and singer Layan Elwazani, Iranian-American Jewish singer and composer Chloe Pourmorady, and Adam Kantor from the Broadway cast of “The Band’s Visit.” Joining in were first responders and people whose lives were saved by Jewish, Muslim and Christian Hatzalah volunteers.
During the event, some of those who were saved spoke directly to their rescuers in conversations that were shared via Zoom.
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer, 46, contracted the coronavirus while on a fundraising trip in the United States and was placed on a ventilator in an induced coma in a Florida hospital for a month. He returned to Israel late last month after being hospitalized at University of Miami Hospital for six weeks.
 


