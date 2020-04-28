Haredi infantry marks memory of 413 Bnei Brak residents who died in war



Ultra-Orthodox soldiers who are currently serving in the Paratroopers and Givati brigades marked Remembrance Day by honoring the memory of 413 residents of Bnei Brak who died during Israel's wars and terror attacks.



The soldiers held a series of ceremonies in their respective army bases and spoke about the powerful connection between the IDF and the city, as could be seen during the coronavirus outbreak when many residents showed their appreciation to the various units who delivered food during the lockdown.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people rioted in Beit Shemesh when police enforced the orders and broke up a class with dozens of students.

While many ultra-Orthodox people appreciate the IDF and the security forces, some object to the Health Ministry's orders curbing prayers and Torah studies in large groups.

The Joint Distribution Committee organization Shachar, which helps ultra-Orthodox people enlist to and serve in the IDF, said that “the willingness of the infantry soldiers from the various service-branches that incorporate haredi people who risk their lives daily...shows the best aspect of the people of Israel.“