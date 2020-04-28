Israel marks Remembrance Day from a distance

Remembrance Day (Yom Hazikaron) events began Tuesday morning with a two-minute siren honoring the 24,816 fallen servicemen and the annual state ceremony at Har Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.Due to coronavirus restrictions placed, the short ceremony was held without an audience. In attendance were IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen, and other officials, all wearing face masks and adhering to social distancing.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke from his office rather than at Har Herzl, said that this past year saw the fewest Israeli casualties since the state was founded.“We will always be ready to fight to repel serious threats,” he said, adding that the state will never stop working to bring home missing soldiers and civilians held captive by Israel’s enemies.In an op-ed published by Israel Hayom, the Prime Minister defended the restrictions saying that the coronavirus was a “new kind of enemy” and that he would have liked to visit the grave of his brother Yoni who fell in Entebbe.“They would want us to go on, to live our lives safe and sound. This principle has guided us this year – to preserve life and health and not endanger either needlessly. This is why, this year, we will avoid gatherings in military cemeteries and have military honor guards stationed there,” he wrote.
All cemeteries and memorial sites across the country were closed Monday evening and will remain shuttered until Thursday morning as part of the government’s lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.Police were deployed across the country to block access roads and entrance to cemeteries and memorial sites but were ordered to not violently prevent people from entering. Dozens of bereaved families made their way to cemeteries across the country and were greeted by police officers who handed them water and protective gear. IDF Maj.-Gen. Aaron Haliva, the head of the military’s Operations Directorate was also seen greeting bereaved families who went to visit the graves of their loved ones.The past year saw 75 names added to the list of fallen servicemen and 33 disabled veterans who succumbed to injuries sustained during their service. One Israeli civilian, Rina Schnerb, was added to the list of terror victims after she was killed in an bombing attack near the West Bank settlement of Dolev last August.Ahead of Remembrance Day, flags of the state along with a black ribbon, wreath were placed on all graves throughout the country. Memorial candles and troops saluted each grave.