The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel marks Remembrance Day from a distance

Official Har Herzl ceremony lasts moments, Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks from his office

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
APRIL 28, 2020 13:26
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi marks Israel's Yom Hazikaron ceremony for fallen soldiers, Har Herzl, Jerusalem April 28, 2020 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi marks Israel's Yom Hazikaron ceremony for fallen soldiers, Har Herzl, Jerusalem April 28, 2020
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Remembrance Day (Yom Hazikaron) events began Tuesday morning with a two-minute siren honoring the 24,816 fallen servicemen and the annual state ceremony at Har Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.
Due to coronavirus restrictions placed, the short ceremony was held without an audience.
In attendance were IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen, and other officials, all wearing face masks and adhering to social distancing.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke from his office rather than at Har Herzl, said that this past year saw the fewest Israeli casualties since the state was founded.
“We will always be ready to fight to repel serious threats,” he said, adding that the state will never stop working to bring home missing soldiers and civilians held captive by Israel’s enemies.
In an op-ed published by Israel Hayom, the Prime Minister defended the restrictions saying that the coronavirus was a “new kind of enemy” and that he would have liked to visit the grave of his brother Yoni who fell in Entebbe.
“They would want us to go on, to live our lives safe and sound. This principle has guided us this year – to preserve life and health and not endanger either needlessly. This is why, this year, we will avoid gatherings in military cemeteries and have military honor guards stationed there,” he wrote.


 
All cemeteries and memorial sites across the country were closed Monday evening and will remain shuttered until Thursday morning as part of the government’s lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Police were deployed across the country to block access roads and entrance to cemeteries and memorial sites but were ordered to not violently prevent people from entering.
Dozens of bereaved families made their way to cemeteries across the country and were greeted by police officers who handed them water and protective gear. IDF Maj.-Gen. Aaron Haliva, the head of the military’s Operations Directorate was also seen greeting bereaved families who went to visit the graves of their loved ones.
The past year saw 75 names added to the list of fallen servicemen and 33 disabled veterans who succumbed to injuries sustained during their service. One Israeli civilian, Rina Schnerb, was added to the list of terror victims after she was killed in an bombing attack near the West Bank settlement of Dolev last August.
Ahead of Remembrance Day, flags of the state along with a black ribbon, wreath were placed on all graves throughout the country. Memorial candles and troops saluted each grave.


Tags Yom hazikaron memorial day Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by