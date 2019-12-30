The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ancient biblical fortress at risk for antique robbery - archaeologists

The fortress was built in the 2nd century by Simon Ben Matityahu, one of the brothers of Judah Maccabee, the leader of the Jewish revolt against the Seleucids, which is celebrated on Hanukkah.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 30, 2019 13:06
Aerial view of the Hasmonean estate house near Modi'in. (photo credit: ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Aerial view of the Hasmonean estate house near Modi'in.
(photo credit: ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
A unique fortress built by the Hasmonean dynasty and other remains from the same period are suffering from robbery and neglect, according to Dvir Raviv, an archaeologist from Bar-Ilan University.
As reported by the Hebrew website Ynet on Friday, the sites are located in the West Bank, nor far from the Jewish settlement of Beit El. They are in Samaria, but in area B, which falls under the civil administration of the Palestinian Authority. This includes supervision over archaeological sites.
"Since the site was discovered, it has been suffering from antique robbery," Raviv told Ynet. "This is a very isolated spot in Area B and the scope of the Israeli authorities' law enforcement is limited."
The fortress was uncovered by chance a few years ago, by Palestinian farmers working in the fields with their tractors.
Raviv was alerted and examined the area shortly thereafter.
"It was amazing – the pinnacle of my career," he recalled. "When I realized there was a Hasmonean fortress, it was an amazing feeling. No one had noticed what was here – and within a moment, what was just another hill became part of our heritage."
According to the archaeologist, the area was part of an agricultural settlement dating back to the beginning of the Second Temple period, or even the Persian period (between the 6th and the 5th centuries BCE).
The fortress was built in the 2nd century by Simon Ben Matityahu, one of the brothers of Judah Maccabee – the leader of the Jewish revolt against the Seleucids, which is celebrated on Hanukkah. His kingdom reigned during the brief period of Jewish independence between Greek and Roman rule.
Impressive fragments of the ancient walls, as well as remains of warehouses, burials and wells are visible at the site and inside the numerous caves there.
However, it has not been possible to conduct excavations, and Raviv is worried that when a solution is found, it will be too late.
Speaking to Ynet, he explained that for example, the first time he visited the site, the remains of a water cistern included seven well-preserved steps, while the walls of the structure were still plastered. Now the steps are broken and the plaster has holes and marks everywhere.
"As soon as Palestinian residents of the area identified the archaeological site, they began to systematically search and dig ancient coins from the Second Temple period, which have tremendous value in the black market," he said, adding that Hasmonean-era coins and artifacts are very popular among wealthy Jewish and American antique dealers and collectors.
He highlighted that their value could reach thousands of shekels.
Raviv expressed hope that in the future, the area could be excavated to reveal the treasures that are still underground.
Speaking to Ynet, director of the Samaria Tour and Study Center Yair Almakase said that for this purpose, it could be enough to define the site as one of Jewish heritage, and establish cooperation between the Israeli and the Palestinian authorities.
At the moment, the area can be visited in coordination with the IDF, sources from the Archaeological Unit told Ynet.


Tags West Bank Hanukkah archaeology hasmonean period
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fight the hate together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Fallout from US strikes against Iranian-backed militias By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by