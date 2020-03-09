Health Ministry releases movement info on new coronavirus cases

Case number 30 is from the center of the country and was exposed to a confirmed case in the Fish restaurant on Prof. Beni Khabot St 7 in Rishon Lezion on February 29 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

On March 2 at 2 p.m., the infected person voted at voting booth number 193 at the Renanim school in Kiryat Rishon. Case number 30 has been in home quarantine since the afternoon of Monday, March 2.

Case number 31 is from the south of the country and returned from Verona, Italy on IsraAir flight 6H356 on February 25 and landed in Israel at midnight on the night of February 26.

The infected woman visited the Fortuna store in Gilat center in Beersheba on February 27 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and between 3:20 p.m. and 8 p.m. and then entered home quarantine.

Case number 32 is from the center of the country and departed to Barcelona on El Al flight LY393 on February 27 returned from Barcelona to Israel on March 1 on El Al flight LY394.

The infected woman visited the Super Alonit at the Dor Alon gas station on Highway 6 North next to the Baqa Interchange between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 2. Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., she visited a mourning family on Ankor St. 82 in Karmiel. Between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. she vitisted the Merkaza Supermarket in Kfar Yarka. Between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., she visited the Burger and Steaks restaurant at the BIG center in Kfar Yarka. Between 7:30 and 7:35 p.m., she voted at voting booth 97 on Kaplan St. 42 in Petah Tikva.

From March 3 to 5, the woman was at her home and workplace and entered home quarantine on the morning of March 5.

Case number 33 is from the center of the country. On March 2, the infected woman was at the Super Alonit at the Dor Alon gas station on Highway 6 North next to the Baqa Interchange between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., she visited a mourning family on Ankor St. 82 in Karmiel. Between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. she vitisted the Merkaza Supermarket in Kfar Yarka. Between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., she visited the Burger and Steaks restaurant at the BIG center in Kfar Yarka.

On March 3, she visited the Morasha of Opel mechanic on Shefa Tel St. 9 in Tel Aviv between 2:50 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

On March 4, she visited the Beckhoff Israel company on HaNegev St. 1, Beit Golan, Airport City between 2 and 2:30 p.m.

On March 5, she visited the heart and chest surgical clinic in the outpatient clinics of Belinson Hospital between 10:50 and 11 a.m. She entered home quarantine on the evening of March 7.

Case number 34 is from the center of the country. On March 2, he visited the Super Alonit at the Dor Alon gas station on Highway 6 North next to the Baqa Interchange between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., he visited a mourning family on Ankor St. 82 in Karmiel. Between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. he visited the Merkaza Supermarket in Kfar Yarka. Between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., he visited the Burger and Steaks restaurant at the BIG center in Kfar Yarka.

On March 3, he visited the Morasha of Opel mechanic on Shefa Tel St. 9 in Tel Aviv between 2:50 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

On March 4, he visited the Beckhoff Israel company on HaNegev St. 1, Beit Golan, Airport City between 2 and 2:30 p.m. He entered home quarantine on the evening of March 7.

Case number 35 is from the Tel Aviv area. He traveled on February 24 at 8 a.m. on flight UX1304 from Israel and landed in Madrid at 12:30 p.m. He then continued to flight UX9048 from Madrid at 3:04 p.m. and landed in Tenerife at 4:55 p.m.

The infected man returned on flight UX9117 from Tenerife on March 3 at 5:55 p.m. and landed in Madrid at 9:45 p.m. He then continued to flight UX 1303 from Madrid at 11:45 p.m. and landed in Israel on March 4 at 5:35 a.m.

Case number 36 is from the Tel Aviv area. He traveled from Tel Aviv to Brussels on flight SN3290 on March 3 at 4:05 p.m. and landed at 8:05 p.m. He returned from Brussels to Israel on flight SN3291 on March 5 at 6:25 p.m. and landed at 11:50 p.m.

On March 7, he visited Japanika on Zvi Tadmor St. 12 in Holon between 1 and 2 p.m.

Case number 37 is from the center of the country. She traveled from Israel to Zurich on February 25 on Swiss Air flight 257LX at 5:20 a.m. and continued from Zurich to Tenerife on flight 8214LX at 9:35 a.m

She was on an organized trip in Tenerife from February 25 to March 3 at the Las Vegas Hotel where nine other Israeli groups were staying as well. She returned to Zurich on flight 8215LX on March 3 at 2 p.m. and continued to flight 256LX to Israel at 10:40 p.m. She has been in home quarantine since March 4.

Case number 38 is from the south of the country. He traveled from Israel to Barcelona on February 25 on flight LY393 at 6 a.m. On February 27, he flew from Barcelona to Zurich on flight LX1951 at 6:30 a.m.

On March 3, he flew from Zurich to Moscow on flight SU2393 at 10:30 a.m.

He returned from March 3 on flight SU0508 from Moscow to Israel at 2:15 p.m. He returned from the airport to his home in a taxi and remained in complete quarantine.

Case number 39 is from the Tel Aviv area. She flew from Israel to Zurich on February 27 on flight LY347 at 7:30 a.m. and landed at 11:00 a.m. She returned to Israel on March 5 on flight LY348 at 12:40 p.m. and landed at 5:35 p.m.

All those who were on any of the flights listed or at any of the locations listed during the times listed should enter home quarantine and report that they have done so to the Health Ministry at http://bit.ly/MOH-Corona or by calling *5400.