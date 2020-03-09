The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Health Ministry releases movement info on new coronavirus cases

All those who were on any of the flights listed or at any of the locations listed during the times listed should enter home quarantine and report that they have done so to the Health Ministry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 9, 2020 12:20
Passengers walk at the arrival area of a terminal at the Ben Gurion airport in Lod (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Passengers walk at the arrival area of a terminal at the Ben Gurion airport in Lod
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israel's Health Ministry announced the findings of epidemiological investigations on Monday into the most recent cases of the coronavirus that were confirmed on Sunday.
Case number 30 is from the center of the country and was exposed to a confirmed case in the Fish restaurant on Prof. Beni Khabot St 7 in Rishon Lezion on February 29 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
On March 2 at 2 p.m., the infected person voted at voting booth number 193 at the Renanim school in Kiryat Rishon. Case number 30 has been in home quarantine since the afternoon of Monday, March 2.
Case number 31 is from the south of the country and returned from Verona, Italy on IsraAir flight 6H356 on February 25 and landed in Israel at midnight on the night of February 26.
The infected woman visited the Fortuna store in Gilat center in Beersheba on February 27 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and between 3:20 p.m. and 8 p.m. and then entered home quarantine.
Case number 32 is from the center of the country and departed to Barcelona on El Al flight LY393 on February 27 returned from Barcelona to Israel on March 1 on El Al flight LY394.
The infected woman visited the Super Alonit at the Dor Alon gas station on Highway 6 North next to the Baqa Interchange between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 2. Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., she visited a mourning family on Ankor St. 82 in Karmiel. Between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. she vitisted the Merkaza Supermarket in Kfar Yarka. Between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., she visited the Burger and Steaks restaurant at the BIG center in Kfar Yarka. Between 7:30 and 7:35 p.m., she voted at voting booth 97 on Kaplan St. 42 in Petah Tikva.
From March 3 to 5, the woman was at her home and workplace and entered home quarantine on the morning of March 5.
Case number 33 is from the center of the country. On March 2, the infected woman was at the Super Alonit at the Dor Alon gas station on Highway 6 North next to the Baqa Interchange between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., she visited a mourning family on Ankor St. 82 in Karmiel. Between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. she vitisted the Merkaza Supermarket in Kfar Yarka. Between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., she visited the Burger and Steaks restaurant at the BIG center in Kfar Yarka.
On March 3, she visited the Morasha of Opel mechanic on Shefa Tel St. 9 in Tel Aviv between 2:50 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
On March 4, she visited the Beckhoff Israel company on HaNegev St. 1, Beit Golan, Airport City between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
On March 5, she visited the heart and chest surgical clinic in the outpatient clinics of Belinson Hospital between 10:50 and 11 a.m. She entered home quarantine on the evening of March 7.
Case number 34 is from the center of the country. On March 2, he visited the Super Alonit at the Dor Alon gas station on Highway 6 North next to the Baqa Interchange between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., he visited a mourning family on Ankor St. 82 in Karmiel. Between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. he visited the Merkaza Supermarket in Kfar Yarka. Between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., he visited the Burger and Steaks restaurant at the BIG center in Kfar Yarka.
On March 3, he visited the Morasha of Opel mechanic on Shefa Tel St. 9 in Tel Aviv between 2:50 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
On March 4, he visited the Beckhoff Israel company on HaNegev St. 1, Beit Golan, Airport City between 2 and 2:30 p.m. He entered home quarantine on the evening of March 7.
Case number 35 is from the Tel Aviv area. He traveled on February 24 at 8 a.m. on flight UX1304 from Israel and landed in Madrid at 12:30 p.m. He then continued to flight UX9048 from Madrid at 3:04 p.m. and landed in Tenerife at 4:55 p.m.
The infected man returned on flight UX9117 from Tenerife on March 3 at 5:55 p.m. and landed in Madrid at 9:45 p.m. He then continued to flight UX 1303 from Madrid at 11:45 p.m. and landed in Israel on March 4 at 5:35 a.m.
Case number 36 is from the Tel Aviv area. He traveled from Tel Aviv to Brussels on flight SN3290 on March 3 at 4:05 p.m. and landed at 8:05 p.m. He returned from Brussels to Israel on flight SN3291 on March 5 at 6:25 p.m. and landed at 11:50 p.m.
On March 7, he visited Japanika on Zvi Tadmor St. 12 in Holon between 1 and 2 p.m.
Case number 37 is from the center of the country. She traveled from Israel to Zurich on February 25 on Swiss Air flight 257LX at 5:20 a.m. and continued from Zurich to Tenerife on flight 8214LX at 9:35 a.m
She was on an organized trip in Tenerife from February 25 to March 3 at the Las Vegas Hotel where nine other Israeli groups were staying as well. She returned to Zurich on flight 8215LX on March 3 at 2 p.m. and continued to flight 256LX to Israel at 10:40 p.m. She has been in home quarantine since March 4.
Case number 38 is from the south of the country. He traveled from Israel to Barcelona on February 25 on flight LY393 at 6 a.m. On February 27, he flew from Barcelona to Zurich on flight LX1951 at 6:30 a.m.
On March 3, he flew from Zurich to Moscow on flight SU2393 at 10:30 a.m.
He returned from March 3 on flight SU0508 from Moscow to Israel at 2:15 p.m. He returned from the airport to his home in a taxi and remained in complete quarantine.
Case number 39 is from the Tel Aviv area. She flew from Israel to Zurich on February 27 on flight LY347 at 7:30 a.m. and landed at 11:00 a.m. She returned to Israel on March 5 on flight LY348 at 12:40 p.m. and landed at 5:35 p.m.
All those who were on any of the flights listed or at any of the locations listed during the times listed should enter home quarantine and report that they have done so to the Health Ministry at http://bit.ly/MOH-Corona or by calling *5400.


Tags Tel Aviv Health Ministry coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Unity needed in Israel after the third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel considers placing some Americans under coronavirus quarantine
A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana January 30, 2020.
2 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
5 Iranian official involved in US hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Iranian official involved in US embassy hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by