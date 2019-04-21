Health Ministry report reveals rate of infections in Israeli hospitals

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Every year, between 4,000 to 6,000 Israelis are said to die as a result of complications from hospital-acquired infections, in many cases from antibiotic-resistant bacteria.



The report published by the State Comptroller's Office in 2013 also revealed that approximately 40,000 hospital patients are adversely affected by such complications, also known as nosocomial infections.

A Ministry of Health report, published on Sunday by Hebrew daily Yediot Aharonot, has now revealed the Israeli hospitals with the worst rates of hospital-acquired infections.Hospitals were divided into three categories - large, medium and small - to enable a fair comparison of infection rates, taking into account that larger hospitals generally treat the most complex patients.Often, patients with multiple or complicated medical conditions are also transferred from smaller hospitals to larger institutions for improved treatment.The report ranked hospitals according to the rate of infections per 100,000 patient-days.Among Israel's six large hospitals, Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva recorded the highest rate of infections (132), followed by Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem (116) and Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv (107). The hospital with the least infections was Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba (52).In the country's medium-sized hospitals, Bnei Zion Medical Center in Haifa registered the most infections (156), followed by Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba recorded the fewest infections across all categories nationwide (40), followed by Afula's Ha'emek Medical Center (41).Among Israel's small hospitals, Hasharon Hospital in Petah Tikva recorded the highest rate of infections across the country (161), followed by the Laniado Hospital in Netanya (104). Assuta Ashdod Medical Center, opened in 2017, recorded the fewest infections among the country's small hospitals (51).Antibiotic-resistant bacteria, one of the greatest public health challenges globally, examined by the Ministry of Health report included CPE, an almost untreatable superbug resistant to nearly all antibiotics; VRE, resistant to several forms of antibiotic therapy, including regular antibiotic of last resort vancomycin; Acinetobacter baumannii (AB), an emerging pathogen especially in hospitals; and Clostridium difficile infections (CDI), which may cause antibiotic associated diarrhoea.The primary causes behind the spread of infections in hospitals, the 2013 State Comptroller's report stated, are poor hand hygiene, a lack of hospital visitor awareness regarding the spread of infections, hospital conditions and insufficient workforce, and inadequate isolation of patients with infectious diseases.

