Hebrew University will give credit for 'right-wing activism'

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem will award two academic credits to students who volunteer in the controversial right-wing movement Im Tirzu, despite the institution's bylaws that determine that organizations recognized as "partisan" or "political" would not be awarded points for social engagement.

A spokesperson for the university said the movement had no partisan or political affiliation, and that the credits were given after the movement declared that it focuses on social activities for the needy, elderly and disadvantaged in Jerusalem, including Israeli-Arabs.



Im Tirzu translated as "if you will it." The organization was established in 2006 with the aim of strengthening and promoting "the values of Zionism in Israel" and operates 15 branches in academic institutions in Israel. Meretz leader MK Nitzan Horowitz said in response to the move that, "Im Tirzu is an extremist right-wing movement, its 'social' activity amounts to incitement against leftists and marking 'traitors from the inside'."The Hebrew University's claim that this is a non-political movement is both wrong and detached from reality," he added. "I urge the university management to correct this invalid discrimination and rescind its decision to give benefits to the organization."Im Tirzu translated as "if you will it." The organization was established in 2006 with the aim of strengthening and promoting "the values of Zionism in Israel" and operates 15 branches in academic institutions in Israel.

The movement gained notoriety for harassing left-leaning activists, professors and academics, namely those who support human rights organizations "Breaking the Silence," "The New Israel Fund" and "Peace Now.'

After three years in court, a Jerusalem district Judge threw out a large portion of the claims, explaining that the movement does indeed bear similarities to fascism. In 2010, the group sued five left-wing activists for slander over a Facebook group named "If you want a fascist movement, there's one already."After three years in court, a Jerusalem district Judge threw out a large portion of the claims, explaining that the movement does indeed bear similarities to fascism.

In 2018, Bar Ilan University banned the movement from distributing two booklets named "Nakba Nonsense" and "The Palestinian Refugee Lie," after deeming that their "distribution was prone to cause riots and confrontations between different student groups."