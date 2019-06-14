Hebrew University conferred the most doctoral candidates in Israel this year

Hebrew University doctoral graduates.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
At the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, 335 students will be awarded Ph.D. degrees, transcending all other academic institutions within the State of Israel.
Last year the university awarded 311 Ph.D.'s, and in 2012 they awarded 366 doctorates.
The bulk of the PhDs, over 50%, that will be awarded this year at Hebrew University were earned in Natural Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences - with graduates ages spanning from 75 to 27, a 48 year age difference ranging multiple generations.
“We see ourselves as creating the next generation of leaders that connect knowledge and innovation with industry," Hebrew University President Asher Cohen said. "Our Board of Governors participants will have a front-row seat to the wonderful synergy of entrepreneurship and academia here in Jerusalem, as we celebrate our new doctorates and honor global and local leaders who advance science, social goals, law and learning and promote pluralism and peace.”
In addition, Hebrew University will be awarding honorary degrees and academic prizes to notable individuals, writers, scholars and researchers, such as retired Supreme Court Justice Miriam Naor, who will earn an Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy at this year's event.
In regards to recent campus-based innovations, the university stated that "international participants [will receive] an insider’s view of Jerusalem’s high-tech ecosystem, with a special focus on innovation in food- and agro-tech, nanoscience, and advances in the entrepreneurial sector. To cap the festivities, Mobileye founder and HUJI computer science professor Amnon Shashua will inaugurate the new Mobileye Building at HUJI’s Edmond J. Safra Campus."
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>