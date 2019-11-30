Hebrew site to present users with a variety of views from the Arab world





Dr. Asaf David, the founder and manager of Ofek , a new news portal in Hebrew that offers a wide coverage of issues from the Arab world, said in a press release that "this is the first time a web-portal is created offering a humanistic view on our neighbors."





He added that while hostility and violence do exist, "they are a small part of what is happening in the Middle East."





Originating in the Van Leer Institute in Jerusalem, the portal is supported by the New Israel Fund and the Rosa Luxembourg Foundation.

Due to the Arab-Israeli conflict, much of the Hebrew media coverage of Arab issues tends to be focused on security-related issues. This means that Israelis who don't learn Arabic are unaware of the greater dialogues happening all across the Arab world on a variety of issues. For example, the views Hezbollah members take concerning feminism or how people in Arab societies treat LGBT people.