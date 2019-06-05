Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

High court rules against terrorist visitation rights

In 2017, Minister Erdan ordered the Israel Prison Service to cancel the visits of families of Hamas terrorists from Gaza who are incarcerated in Israel.

By ALEX WINSTON
June 5, 2019 02:57
2 minute read.
Ofer Prison

Ofer Prison. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The Israel High Court of Justice [HJC] rejected a petition by Hamas members from Gaza against Minister of Interior Security Gilad Erdan's decision to prevent visits by families of incarcerated prisoners in Israel.

The HJC accepted the position of Minister Erdan and ruled that the decision on family visits could also be based on considerations of state security and rejected the claims of Hamas representatives.

In 2017, Minister Erdan ordered the Israel Prison Service not to approve the visits of families of Hamas terrorists from Gaza who are incarcerated in Israel in order to exert additional pressure on the organization to return Israeli citizens and the bodies of IDF soldiers being held by Hamas. 

Minister Erdan said, "It is unreasonable and immoral to allow despicable terrorists to have family visits as long as Hamas holds the bodies of our soldiers and Israeli citizens ... I welcome the High Court of Justice's ruling rejecting the petition against my decision ... I will continue to act against the terrorists in prison until their prison terms fall to the minimum required by law."

Supreme Court Justice judge Neal Hendel wrote in the decision that "As is well known, the return of prisoners and missing persons in and of themselves is a goal and an interest that is included within the framework of national security. And in this court ruling it was also stated that this is a supreme interest and there is great reason for this. Just as the protection of the lives of the residents of the state and its soldiers is a primary security interest, so too must the return of the soldiers after they have fallen into enemy hands. Therefore, there is no doubt that the minister should take into account the decisions of the Ministerial Committee on National Security."


The family of Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose body is still being held by Hamas in Gaza joined as a respondent to the petition and welcomed the ruling, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to toughen conditions on Hamas prisoners.

In a statement the Goldin family said, "We now expect Netanyahu to lead steps to toughen the conditions of the prisoners and put effective pressure on Hamas. If the Government of Israel implements and fulfills the Cabinet's decisions, we will be able to bring Hadar, Oron [Shaul], Avera [Mengistu] and Hisham [al-Sayed] back home in the best agreement since the end of the Yom Kippur War."

Attorney Svorai, who represented the Goldin family said afterwards, "After the Supreme Court has spoken, no further claims will be made regarding legal difficulties that seemingly prevent the imposition of additional restrictions on Hamas prisoners incarcerated in Israel in order to promote the return of the sons [of Israel]."

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>

Related Content

June 5, 2019
TAU unveils new method for detecting, delaying Parkinson's

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings