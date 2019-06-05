High court rules against terrorist visitation rights

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Israel High Court of Justice [HJC] rejected a petition by Hamas members from Gaza against Minister of Interior Security Gilad Erdan's decision to prevent visits by families of incarcerated prisoners in Israel.



The HJC accepted the position of Minister Erdan and ruled that the decision on family visits could also be based on considerations of state security and rejected the claims of Hamas representatives.

In 2017, Minister Erdan ordered the Israel Prison Service not to approve the visits of families of Hamas terrorists from Gaza who are incarcerated in Israel in order to exert additional pressure on the organization to return Israeli citizens and the bodies of IDF soldiers being held by Hamas.Minister Erdan said, "It is unreasonable and immoral to allow despicable terrorists to have family visits as long as Hamas holds the bodies of our soldiers and Israeli citizens ... I welcome the High Court of Justice's ruling rejecting the petition against my decision ... I will continue to act against the terrorists in prison until their prison terms fall to the minimum required by law."Supreme Court Justice judge Neal Hendel wrote in the decision that "As is well known, the return of prisoners and missing persons in and of themselves is a goal and an interest that is included within the framework of national security. And in this court ruling it was also stated that this is a supreme interest and there is great reason for this. Just as the protection of the lives of the residents of the state and its soldiers is a primary security interest, so too must the return of the soldiers after they have fallen into enemy hands. Therefore, there is no doubt that the minister should take into account the decisions of the Ministerial Committee on National Security."The family of Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose body is still being held by Hamas in Gaza joined as a respondent to the petition and welcomed the ruling, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to toughen conditions on Hamas prisoners.In a statement the Goldin family said, "We now expect Netanyahu to lead steps to toughen the conditions of the prisoners and put effective pressure on Hamas. If the Government of Israel implements and fulfills the Cabinet's decisions, we will be able to bring Hadar, Oron [Shaul], Avera [Mengistu] and Hisham [al-Sayed] back home in the best agreement since the end of the Yom Kippur War."Attorney Svorai, who represented the Goldin family said afterwards, "After the Supreme Court has spoken, no further claims will be made regarding legal difficulties that seemingly prevent the imposition of additional restrictions on Hamas prisoners incarcerated in Israel in order to promote the return of the sons [of Israel]."

