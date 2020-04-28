The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Government decision decrees three bonfires on Mount Meron for Lag Ba'omer

Following an argument between Interior Minister Arye Deri and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the Religious-Zionist community will get its own fire as well.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
APRIL 28, 2020 20:20
Ultra-Orthodox Jews dance around a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel May 13, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews dance around a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel May 13, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Following a government discussion on Tuesday and an argument between Interior Minister Arye Deri and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, it was decided that for the upcoming holiday of Lag Ba'omer, three bonfires will be lit on Mount Meron. One for Ashkenazi Jews, one for Sephardi Jews and one for the Religious-Zionist community.  
 
The bonfire for Ashkenazi Jews is meant to be lit by head of the Boyan Hassidic dynasty Rabbi Nachum Dov Brayer at 8 p.m. while the bonfire for Sephardi Jews to be lit by Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar at 10 p.m.  
Unconfirmed reports claim that Deri felt two bonfires would be enough and that Smotrich insisted on another one for Religious-Zionist Jews. This bonfire will be lit by Chief Rabbi of Safed Shmuel Eliyahu at 11 p.m. on the eve of the holiday.   
 
The religious sites where fires are usually lit on Mount Meron are managed by the Religious Services Ministry, which is headed by Shas MK Yitzhak Vaknin.
During the holiday of Lag Ba'omer, it is traditional for Jews to honor the memory of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, whom some Jewish traditions claim to have composed the Kabbalistic text the Zoharwith a big bonfire.   
 
The tradition of enjoying bonfires is common across the country during the holiday, with secular Jews connecting it not to the author of the Zohar but to the Bar-Kochba Revolt and the usage of fires to transmit messages during military operations in the ancient world. 
 
The decision is likely connected to the need to prevent massive gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Normally, the event on Mount Meron attracts roughly half a million visitors. This year, the holiday will be celebrated on May 11-12.


Tags aryeh deri fire lag baomer Bezalel Smotrich
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by