The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

More than 4000 tourism workers out of work following coronavirus crisis

The estimated annual damage to the industry is estimated at NIS 4.2 billion - about NIS 350 million a month.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MARCH 10, 2020 14:33
TAKE A few laps in the main pool at the Milos Dead Sea Hotel. (photo credit: ASAF PINCHUK/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
TAKE A few laps in the main pool at the Milos Dead Sea Hotel.
(photo credit: ASAF PINCHUK/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Nearly 4,000 workers are on unpaid vacation leave due to the severe crisis that has hit since the coronavirus took flight in Israel.
"This is the worst crisis in the history of Israel's hotel industry - the industry is on the verge of collapse," warned Hotel Association President Amir Haik. "If there is no immediate government assistance, a massive amount of workers will be fired and the industry will lose more than half of its employees."
The hotel association figures show that in the current situation, the estimated annual damage to the industry is estimated at NIS 4.2 billion - about NIS 350 million a month. Hotel occupancy rates dropped by 40%, 30% on average lower over the same period last year. Tel Aviv and Jerusalem are taking the brunt of the decline, sharing about 30% of the downfall.
Tour bus drivers are also worried about the worsening crisis. Faced with a sharp decline in tourism, there are hundreds of tour bus rivers that will lose their salary. Producers and organizers of events warned that the cancellation of events on Purim will cause a loss of 180 million shekels. The concern comes from a wave of cancellations of hundreds of events in the coming months.
In addition to the bus drivers and the hotels, the council for honey growers is taking a hard financial hit due to the closure of workers from the West Bank. At the chamber of commerce an emergency meeting was held in which more than 50 retail chain representatives from food to cosmetics were in attendance.
"Goods that arrive from outside the country, that manufactures have stopped producing, wait outside the ports," said vice president of the chamber of commerce Amir Shani during the conference, noting that 21 ships were docked outside Ashdod port, and 23 outside Haifa.
Meanwhile, Shufersal, a grocery store chain in Israel, is trying to recruit about 400 employees as fast as possible in order to support the growing demand in grocery deliveries. The demand in deliveries as of right now, has less to do with those quarantined, rather than people's refusal to shop in public due to raised fears of contacting the virus.
As the coronavirus issue worsens, the Industrial Council of Naot Hovav in the Negev led by Gadi Alfasi, established a unique conference for the dozens of southern factories known as "essential enterprises" in an emergency.
The conference was chaired by the Emergency Security Director of the council, Zion Yahaya, in collaboration with representatives of the Economy Ministry and other emergency officials in the area. Factory managers in the south participated, leaders of emergency an security teams, government representatives and more. During the conference the participants learned about the Economy Ministry definition for an essential factory, water emergency related issue, search and rescue defense policies, and instructions regarding labor detention on behalf of the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry, and more.
Translated by Celia Jean


Tags Tourism hotel economy of israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus is apolitical – editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak More Israelis want Netanyahu out of office than in By JEFF BARAK
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Feldman Coronavirus and Israel's tourism industry: Loss and hope – comment By MARK FELDMAN
Eli Kavon Ordinary Germans and Hitler’s prophecy By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by