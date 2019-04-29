IAF jets take to the skies in preparation for Independence Day flyover

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israeli fighter aircraft will be flying over cities and towns across the country over the coming days in preparation for the military’s annual Independence Day flyover, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Monday.



Independence Day will begin the night of May 8 following Memorial Day commemorations.

Last year residents of Tel Aviv were shocked to see practice flights over the city without any announcement by the IDF, causing the military to release an official apology “for the panic that was caused.”The IDF announced that it would release plans for practice flights in the future.This year the military has released a list with the estimated times and locations for the practice flights for the flyby which are scheduled to begin on Monday morning with flights over the coast between 09:50 to 11:30 AM followed by flights over the southern city of Beersheba between 2.45 PM-3.30 PM in the afternoon.On Monday the military will also test the siren system on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl military cemetery ahead of Memorial Day commemorations which will take place next Wednesday. In the event of an actual emergency the siren will sound twice.Tuesday morning will see flights over Beersheba between 08.15-09.00AM. Flights will return to the coastline on Wednesday morning and on Sunday May 5th practice flights will take place in the skies over Kibbutz Gal’ed in northern Israel.Flights will take place over Haifa, Ramat David airbase, Gal’ed, Tel Aviv and the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Monday between 11.30Am-1PM.The final day of practice flights will occur Tuesday morning on May 7th over Tel Aviv and the President’s Residence.Israel’s flyover is one of the most popular parts of country’s Independence Day celebrations with millions of Israelis watching the combat jets, transport aircraft and helicopters fly over the entirety of the country, from northern Israel to the beaches along the coast to the desert in the south.The IAF's acrobatics squadron also carry out maneuvers throughout the event.Last year dozens of planes from foreign militaries joined Israeli F-35, F-16, F-16I and the M-346 training plane also during the country’s 70th Independence Day flyover.IAF Apache helicopters, as well as by the CH-53 Sea Stallion and the UH-60 BlackHawk helicopters, a Boeing 707 refueling aircraft, the C-130 Hercules and the C-130J Super Hercules transport planes as well as B200 King Air and the Gulfstream V used primarily for reconnaissance and intelligence missions also wowed the crowds.The fly-over also saw the participation of civilian aircraft including Arkia's Boeing 757 and Embraer E-Jet, El Al's Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The Israel Police also participated with three police H125 Airbus helicopters and three Air Tractor AT-802 belonging to the polices ’s fire brigade.Spectators in Haifa, Tel Aviv and Tiberias also witnessed a special parachuting demonstration with over 100 past and present commanders and combat soldiers jump from a Super Hercules plane into the Mediterranean sea and Kinneret before being picked up by elite Shayetet 13 naval commando forces.

