IDF Home Front Command rescue service gets new pin

The IDF Home Front Command rescue services were presented today with a new service pin, IDF spokesperson reported on Thursday.



The service is open to both men and women who serve jointly. They are trained in rescuing civilians in case of natural or men-made disasters in the country and in the West Bank.

For the first time since the service was created in 2004, troops and their commanding officers went on a joined trek that lasted two days in the north of the country and at the end, they were presented with their service pins – marking their transition from rookies to full-fledged soldiers.Such treks are common in the IDF among combat-trained troops and soldiers are presented with pins when they end.The new pins for the rescue service uses the existing elements of the service, triangle, sword and wings, and adds hands. The triangle represents engineering, medical help and extraction – the three fields needed to master for the service to function. The sword represents the combat troops that allow for the team members to serve and save lives. The wings indicate the service operates in Israel but also around the world. The hands represent helping fellow soldiers and people in danger.

