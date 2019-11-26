IDF helicopter bursts into flames after engine malfunction

A Yas'ur military assault helicopter made an emergency landing in the open areas of Kibbutz Ruhama in southern Israel on Tuesday following a technical malfunction that led to a fire in the engine. There were no casualties.Fire fighters who arrived at the scene of the crash began extinguishing the flames after the helicopter passengers were evacuated, gaining control of the fire. The incident is currently under investigation by several officials.First used by the IAF in 1969, the Yas’ur helicopters are the air force’s primary helicopter used regularly to transport soldiers and equipment. They have also taken part in a wide variety of missions, including secret operations as well as search and rescue missions, and are used regularly to transport soldiers and equipment.While the aging helicopters have been upgraded with 20 new electronic systems and missile defense, the IAF will still need to replace them by 2025 when they will be more than 50 years old.In March the annual State Comptroller report recommended that the IAF replace the aging aircraft as soon as possible, because “prolonging the life of the Yas’ur is liable to endanger human life, and may have significant operational implications and substantial maintenance costs.”The air force should “consider purchasing the Yas’ur replacement option early so that it will be as close as possible to the date on which the memorandum of understanding with the United States is implemented,” the report added.
The IAF plans to buy some 20 new heavy-lift helicopters – in other words, one squadron – to replace the current CH-53 Sea Stallion squadron at the Tel Nof Base. The two options in the running are Lockheed Martin Sikorsky's CH-53K King Stallion, the same maker of the Yas'ur, and Boeing's Ch-47F Chinook helicopter.
