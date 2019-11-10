Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF to hold nation-wide drill with new, more specific siren system

The IDF will hold a nation-wide drill with the recently introduced, more specific siren system for the first time from the 26th to the 28th of November between the hours of 9:05 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.

By
November 10, 2019 17:49
1 minute read.
Rocket siren system in Israel

Rocket siren system in Israel. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/KFIR)

The new siren system issues alerts displaying the names of municipalities and/or areas within municipalities. In the old system, general alerts were issued for wider regions with only the name of the region displayed.

The drill will take place in different areas each day and will test sirens, television alerts, internet alerts, radio alerts and the Home Front Command application.

"The Home Front Command sees importance in improving and streamlining the accessibility of alerts to civilians as a way to save lives and therefore calls on citizens to take an active part in the drill, to choose the alert method that is suitable for them, in addition to the siren, and to fill out a public survey that will be publicized on the Home Front Command website and social media," said the IDF in a press release.

The drill will not require civilians to practice entering secure spaces.

Information about timing and locations will be publicized closer to the date of the drill.

Further information about Home Front Command directives can be found here.


