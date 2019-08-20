IDF's Shayetet 13, US Special Forces complete joint exercise - watch

A joint drill between the IDF’s elite Shayetet 13 navy commandos and US Army Special Forces ended last week, Israel’s military announced on Tuesday.



Dubbed “Nobel Rose,” the drill simulated various scenarios where troops had to take over a hijacked ship vessel and extracting troops from enemy territory.

The exercise was led and commanded in the field by the Israeli Navy's Shayetet 13 and commanded by a joint headquarters of the Israeli Navy Depth and Special Forces and the relevant US HQ.In the drill, advanced and varied capabilities of the unit were displayed, including taking over a vessel by parachuting from a plane, climbing, rappelling, sniping, and medical evacuation. In addition, the use of advanced weaponry and vessels was demonstrated.According to the senior officer in Shayetet 13, the purpose of the Nobel Rose drill was to “deepen cooperation and professional discourse” between the IDF's special forces and those of the United States.“In recent years, the Israeli Navy has dealt with varying threats that require training for complex scenarios that prepare it to deal with changing and unpredictable situations,” the IDF said. “Cooperation with foreign militaries, and specifically with the US Armed Forces, bringing about mutual learning and the strengthening of professional relationships that enhance both militaries' readiness.”Tensions have risen in the Persian Gulf with several tankers seized by Iranian troops leading to a United States-led naval mission protecting ships in the Strait of Hormuz.Bahrain and Britain have already joined the American effort and sent warships to protect its tankers and according to reports Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Jerusalem is providing intelligence and other unspecified operations as part of the mission.Nevertheless, the senior officer said that the drill had been planned for over a year and was part of the annual training schedule.“The Nobel Rose Exercise 2019 is another testament to the deep cooperation between the IDF and the United States Army at both the troop and command level,” the IDF said.The IDF’s Shayetet 13 is equivalent to the US Navy SEALs and engages in various operational activities-in the sea, land and in the air- including gathering high-quality intelligence on enemy operations and targets and damaging strategic infrastructure.The unit has won the Chief of Staff’s award several times including in June when it was decorated by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi for several daring covert operations it recently carried out.

