IDF’s Strick visits Operation Northern Shield

Operation Northern Shield continues. .
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF’s Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick visited Operation Northern Shield, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit released on Sunday.
The IDF has continued Operation Northern Shield which was originally launched to expose and destroy Hezbollah tunnels along the border fence with Lebanon. The operation begun last week and is planed to continue for the next several.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman sharply criticized the operation.
“Taking action in the North does
not justify inaction in the South,” Liberman said. “What is happening in the North is an engineering act, not a military operation. There is no need to put one over the other. Both can be dealt with.”
Liberman said Operation Northern Shield on the border with Lebanon should not have been made a more urgent priority than responding to Hamas terrorism on the Gaza periphery.Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.
