The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IFCJ grant enables soup kitchen deliveries for Israelis during lockdown

As Israel’s social welfare systems struggle to keep up with extraordinary demand due to coronavirus, the IFCJ implements measures ‘above and beyond’ the aid they’ve provided to Israel for decades.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 16, 2020 09:38
An emergency grant by The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews enables soup kitchen meal delivery to help those who can no longer come to them for aid (photo credit: IFCJ)
An emergency grant by The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews enables soup kitchen meal delivery to help those who can no longer come to them for aid
(photo credit: IFCJ)
Israel’s soup kitchens, along with most of its vital social welfare systems, are struggling to find ways to help those who can no longer come to them for aid. Authorities have directed citizens to shelter at home to fight the spread of the coronavirus, meaning the increasing number of people in desperate need of food have a harder time getting it.
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) responded immediately by providing additional funding to help the soup kitchens deliver food directly to the homes of those in need.
The Fellowship has provided financial and volunteer support to Israel’s soup kitchens since 2001. In 2019 alone, the organization provided $1 million to support more than a dozen soup kitchens throughout the country. These soup kitchens delivered 1.6 million meals to 7,000 people, most of whom are elderly, disabled, or single parents struggling to support a family alone. 
Yoav Azran, manager of the Mana Hama soup kitchen, says that the request for meals and food packages has doubled since the pandemic began. 
"We are not allowed to open the restaurant, so either people come here to pick up the food or we bring it to them at home,” Azran said. “We are in Ashdod, and not all the children of the elderly live in the same city. We get requests from children who ask us to help their parents with food, as they cannot come because of the quarantine or because they have lost their jobs and they do not have the economic ability to help their families."  
Thanks to The Fellowship’s emergency grant, Mana Hama and a wide network of other soup kitchens throughout Israel can continue their vital work, delivering meals to the homes of those in need, at a time when they need it most, and with most North American Jewish organizations having to concentrate their attention on the growing local needs there, The Fellowship’s laser focus on Israel is more essential than ever.
Mana Hama soup kitchen preparing meals for delivery during the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: IFCJ)Mana Hama soup kitchen preparing meals for delivery during the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: IFCJ)
Tova, an 83-year-old Holocaust survivor who lives in Ashdod, relies on daily hot meals from the soup kitchen to survive. She lives alone, and even in the best of circumstances, her mobility is limited and her income provides her with barely enough to get by. 
"My husband passed away and I live in a small apartment that we received from the government many years ago,” Tova said. “I worked as a cook since we made aliyah, but I don't have a pension and am living on my Bituach Leumi benefits, which hardly gives me enough for medicine and a few groceries."
Holocaust survivors like Tova are not the only people who depend on soup kitchens. As unemployment in Israel reaches 26%, more and more are finding themselves in a similar situation, especially during this crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic affects every class in nearly every country around the world, the ordinary work of feeding people becomes even more critical in these extraordinary times.
For The Fellowship, this crisis highlights the importance of their global bridge building between Christians and Jews – a principle etched into the foundations of the organization. 


Tags Israel The International Fellowship of Christian and Jews Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hope and solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by