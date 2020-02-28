Infected Israeli visited four public places before being quarantined

1. Flight #AZ810, which departed Italy on 21.2 and landed in Israel on Feb 22 at 03:00 am.

2. Aroma Israel branch at the Paz gas station near the Pancake House on route 2 Saturday Feb 22 at 06:30 am for 30 minutes.

3. Appliances store in Sheikh Danon and Shoe Store 'Mahsaney Zol Post' in Kiryat Ata, Saturday, Feb 22, between 11:00 am and 13:00 pm.

4. On Sunday 23.2 "Hummus Parliament" and Paz station in Nahariya from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm.The man is in his forties, and lives in Kibbutz Kabri in northern Israel.After returning from Italy on February 22 he was tested and was found not to have the disease. However, on Thursday evening he began feeling unwell.On Friday, he became the sixth Israeli to test positive for coronavirus and was transferred to be quarantined at Rambam Hospital.

The Israeli Health Ministry published their findings from the epidemiological inquiry done on the sixth Israeli who was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy.His route included 4 public places in which he could have infected others in Israel: