Instant protective fence developed by Israel’s Orad Group

The system involves an actual fence and camera that can be set up in a matter of minutes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 19, 2019 10:37
The Orad Group Ltd. has developed a new system for immediate peripheral protection

The Orad Group Ltd. has developed a new system for immediate peripheral protection. (photo credit: Courtesy)

The Orad Group Ltd. has developed a new system for immediate peripheral protection in outdoor condition, according to a release published on Monday. The system is already active in one of the country’s facilities by request of the Energy Ministry.


According to the company’s vice president of marketing and sales, Yossi Gofer, the system involves an actual fence and camera that can be set up in a matter of minutes, without any planning or construction time.
“The system we developed is mobile,” Gofer said. “It can get where its needs to and produce a virtual fence capable of altering users of any intrusion into the protected area. It offers full video display day or night and in all weather conditions.”


The system is equipped with a local generator and backup batteries that are charged with a solar panel mounted on a portable unit. The cellular communications channel allows for real-time information transfer to a control room or other information center. 


Added Gofer: “This is an immediate, tactical solution.”



