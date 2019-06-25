Interior minister says cameras needed at every polling station

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Interior Minister Arye Deri wants cameras to be placed in every polling station in Israel for the September 17 election in order to prevent vote tampering and fraud, Deri told the Central Elections Committee on Tuesday.



The committee convened at the Knesset for the first time to prepare for the new election. Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein expressed hope to the committee that Israel’s second election in five months will be clean, and that there will not be a third election in a row.



Deri called the brand new election a “completely unnecessary waste of money,” and blamed it on Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman without mentioning him by name. He also blamed Liberman for the budget cuts that were approved in Sunday’s cabinet meeting.



The head of the committee, Supreme Court Judge Hanan Melcer, expressed satisfaction that there was no foreign intervention in the April 9 election, and also expressed hope that there would not be in the September 17 election. He called upon parties to take action to ensure that their internal votes are not harmed.



Melcer revealed to the committee that he decided to raise the wages of his staff across the country by 32% because he had trouble attracting workers.



The committee’s director-general, Orly Ades, said holding another election was a bad dream come true, but she would ensure that it is run smoothly.

